Anthropologie, Erin Fetherston Collaborate on Home Decor and Apparel Collection

Anthropologie and Erin Fetherston have joined forces to launch a home decor and apparel collaboration for fall 2023. The collaboration will be sold exclusively on Anthropologie’s website beginning Aug. 10.

Known for her romantic aesthetic and creating bright and airy spaces, the Los Angeles-based Fetherston is collaborating on a line of furniture, lighting, textiles, candles and decorative accents. There are 25 home products and six dresses in total. Pieces range from $34 for a candle to $3,498 for an upholstered sofa. Dresses retail from $160 to $220.

Aaron Mutscheller, president of Anthropologie Living and Terrain, said he was excited to introduce Fetherston’s “feminine and modern point of view to our Anthropologie community.”

“When we think about what makes our Anthropologie Living business great, we realize a big piece of that puzzle is our exclusive partnerships with exceptional talent, and Erin is just that. She so seamlessly translated her ethereal aesthetic to her first robust interiors collection, ensuring delicate yet impactful details were woven into every piece. As always, we were committed to making the collection approachable with fairly priced items so that everyone who shops with us feels like they can collect items that are emblematic of Erin’s innate charm,” said Mutscheller.

Home decor from Erin Fetherston’s line for Anthropologie. Courtesy of Anthropologie

“Working with Anthropologie was a dream come true,” Fetherston told WWD. “Our brands have aesthetic affinity, which made the overall creative exchange highly collaborative and expansive for us both.”

She said when the retailer first reached out to her about the possibility of collaborating, the timing could not have been better. She had just moved into a new home and was deep in decorating mode, “which as a designer is somewhat of an existential undertaking because every choice represents you creatively,” she said. “So having spent several months immersed in my own dream world of furniture and home, I knew exactly what I wanted as well as what I couldn’t find on the market, which is always a great space to create from,” she said.

“The Anthropologie design team received all my dreams and wishes and brought them to reality with their expert executive,” she continued. “Over the course of 18 months, we worked diligently on each stage of design, from ideation to sourcing to in-person and virtual product reviews at the Anthropologie headquarters in Philadelphia. I could not be more proud of what we created together,” she said.

Fetherson noted that since 2005 she has been designing pieces “that evoke a sense of fantasy and playfulness that make women feel beautiful and confident. When embarking on my first interiors project of this scale, I knew that Anthropologie would be the perfect partner to help me translate my vision and capture my ethos,” she said.

Home decor from Erin Fetherston’s collection for Anthropologie. Courtesy of Anthropologie

“Anthro’s ability to continuously evolve their assortment ensures there is always something new for their community to discover, providing endless delight and inspiration no matter where they are in their life journey – whether that is looking to furnish a home, dress for a night out, or set the perfect table for a celebration with family and friends. I am overjoyed at the thought of pieces from the Erin Fetherston for Anthropologie collection being a part of so many special moments for their customers,” she added.

Erin Fetherston exclusively for Anthropologie Courtesy of Anthropologie.

In discussing how she translated her aesthetic to the home and apparel products, Fetherston said that the mood of the collection weaves together the core influences of her creative life. “Drawing from the years I spent in Paris (where I began my fashion career), there are subtle notes of 1940s French-inspired silhouettes in the furniture. The palette and materials draw from my native California ethos, which is earthy and understated, but we infused them with romantic elements like antique brass and milk glass, which lend femininity and romanticism within each piece.”

In terms of the apparel, she said she wanted the collection to feel like an extension of the home universe and to capture the different moods of the woman who wants to inhabit that world. “The color palette and print direction bring the two categories together in a seamless way,” she said.

A dress by Erin Fetherston, exclusively for Anthropologie. Courtesy of Anthropologie

The collection will be available exclusively online beginning Aug. 10. The collaboration will be supported with a full marketing campaign comprised of digital support site content, a branded category page and email coverage, as well as in-store marketing and robust social media across Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest and LinkedIn. Fetherston is expected to support and share across her social channels as well.

Home decor from Erin Fetherston exclusively for Anthropologie. Courtesy of Anthropologie

Anthropologie, which has more than 200 stores around the world, ships to over 100 countries. The retailer has previously partnered with Mark Sikes, Amber Lewis, and Pernille Rosenkilde, among others, for AnthroLiving. For apparel, it has partnered with Peter Som, Carly Cushnie, Tracy Reese and Reformation, among others.

A dress by Erin Fetherston, exclusively for Anthropologie. Courtesy of Anthropologie

Fetherston has collaborated with a range of brands and retailers, and her interior design work has been published in Architectural Digest, Domino, House Beautiful, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle Decor, California Home & Design, among others. She is represented by The Eye Agency and has spent the last few years working on commercial and residential design projects. Her clientele includes Jenna Dewan, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Odette Annable, The Jane Club and Hoopes Vinveyards, among others. She also consults via The Expert.