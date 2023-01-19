Anthropologie Reveals Winners of ‘Leading With Creativity’ Awards

Anthropologie has revealed the inaugural winners of their newly created “Leading with Creativity” Award.

Each of the five winners of the “Leading With Creativity” Award will receive a $10,000 unrestricted grant, as well as an opportunity to work alongside members of Anthropologie on the brand’s holiday 2023 campaign.

The recipients are: Priscilla Aleman, a Miami- and New York-based sculptor working with Anthropologie’s display team to create the brand’s holiday windows; Coco Allred, a Seattle-based visual artist collaborating with the Anthropologie home merchant team on a candle capsule collection; Isabela Dos Santos, a Portland, Oregon-based illustrator partnering with the Anthropologie art department to create holiday packaging; Oscar Garay, a Los Angeles- and New York-based visual artist working with the art department to create holiday gift cards, and Anton Kot, a New York-based musician composing music for the brand’s holiday campaign video and performing in-stores.

The recipients are all past YoungArts Award winners and represent creative talent from diverse backgrounds and across a variety of artistic disciplines.

Last year, as part of the brand’s corporate responsibility program, A Greater Good, Anthropologie revealed a $1 million pledge over four years to education and the arts. In addition, Anthropologie was able to facilitate more than $217,000 in gifts, solicited in store from their community over the holiday season. YoungArts will be the recipient of this gift as their leading charitable partner.

Coco Alred Carlos Avendaño

“Anthropologie as a brand is deeply committed to the development of creative and artistic potential. It’s our brand ethos to inspire, express and empower creativity not only in our work, but in the world — and to pursue every opportunity for meaningful connection and contribution to our broader creative community,” said Erika Lavinia, Anthropologie’s senior display director. “That’s what we found with YoungArts. Our ‘Leading With Creativity’ awards aren’t just financial. We’re investing in hands-on mentorships and relationships with these next-generation creative leaders. I can’t wait — we’re going to learn so much from them.”

Priscilla Aleman

Anton Kot

Elizabeth Preis, chief marketing officer, noted that the award winners were selected from an extremely impressive pool of applicants. “I’m proud that Anthropologie infuses our core value of creativity into our corporate responsibility efforts. We also know that this is important to our customers, whose collective generosity this past holiday season raised more than $217,000 for YoungArts, affirming their enthusiasm and commitment to creativity and education.”

Oscar Garay

YoungArts was established in 1981 by Lin and Ted Arison to identify exceptional young artists, amplify their potential and invest in their creativity. YoungArts provides space, funding, mentorship, professional development and community throughout an artist’s career. Entrance into the organization starts with a highly competitive application process for talented artists ages 15 to 18 in the U.S.