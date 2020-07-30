Contemporary women’s wear brand Apartment 202 is carving out a niche with its eye-catching pieces. Founded by Miami native Brandee Godwin, who goes by BB professionally, the brand got its name from the designer’s first apartment in Los Angeles, which doubled as a design studio. BB gathers inspiration from interior design and gives subtle hints within pieces that reflect her personal style, like oversized bottoms and risqué tops. “The goal is to construct staple pieces that transcend time,” said BB. Bestsellers include the “Virgo” top — pentagon armor cut with a strappy back priced at $110 — and the “Gilda trousers,” featuring a relaxed boy cut, oversized paper-bag pockets and double-band waist priced at $375. New releases include the dreamers collection and Mermaid lagoon. A staple upcoming piece is a crystal T-shirt overlaid with the “Virgo” top.