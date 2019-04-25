Ateliers & Repairs has partnered with Candiani Denim, a family-run company known for their sustainable denim mill.

The launch was built as a limited series and can be found at Atelier & Repairs Shop & Gallery in Los Angeles, the company web site, Blue in Green in New York and Candiani Denim’s flagship in Milan. The collection will hit stores this month.



“This combination is unique to us; hopefully the market embraces the mindfulness we’re taking with our initiative while appreciating good-looking, well-made and relevant design,” said Maurizio Donadi, cofounder of Atelier & Repairs. Jackets range from $425 to $625, pants $295 to $375, and coveralls $595. “We want the collection to appeal to the conscious consumer who appreciates good design,” Donadi said.

“Alberto Candiani and I have known each other for a long time and we found ourselves ready to finally work on something unique together,” he added.