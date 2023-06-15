As Atlanta’s Arts and Film Scene Gains Traction, SCAD FASH Taps New Leader

In step with the strengthening arts and entertainment industry in Atlanta, the Savannah College of Art and Fashion’s SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film has tapped Alex Delotch Davis as executive director.

In the role, Delotch Davis, whose background includes 15 years of luxury, fashion management and arts activations, will also oversee the museum’s outpost in Lacoste, France.

She succeeds Alexandra Sachs, who spent 10 years at the university.

The new hire knows the university well, having earned a master’s in luxury and fashion management from SCAD.

Aside from attracting visitors to the museum and enriching the area’s cultural heritage with new ventures, films, exhibitions and programming, SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film helps the local economy. The creative industries in Georgia represent a combined $29 billion in revenue, including 200,000 employees earning $8 billion in wages, according to the Georgia Council for the Arts.

In her new post, Delotch Davis will lead not just exhibition development, but also marketing, fundraising and the strategic vision for SCAD FASH, SCAD FASH Lacoste and SCAD Atlanta exhibitions. The museums in Atlanta and Lacoste present exhibitions, films, installations, performances and events for outside artists — all of which intersect fashion and film. SCAD Atlanta exhibitions are culled from the artwork of SCAD’s alumni, faculty and students. Their creations are presented in various locations and exhibition spaces around the SCAD Atlanta campus. One example is a public art installation on the LED screens on SCAD Atlanta’s Peachtree Street facade, which features the work of six artists on a rotating basis.

SCAD FASH is showing “Madame Gres: The Art of Draping” until early next month. It has also spotlighted the work of Christian Siriano, Albert Watson, André Leon Talley and other fashion-leaning talents.

She will also serve as a university ambassador to the local arts community, museum patrons and executives in the fashion and film industries.

Most recently, Delotch Davis oversaw marketing and partnership strategy for Atlanta’s High Museum of Art.

Kari Herrin, SCAD’s senior vice president of brand experience, noted how Delotch Davis’ is known to “champion love and appreciation for artists and designers throughout the community. We are fortunate to have her leading SCAD FASH forward with inspiring exhibitions, programming and activations to enhance the bond between the university and community, and reinforcing the museum’s renown on an international scale.”

In addition to being a member of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ Atlanta Arts Advisory Committee, Delotch Davis previously headed experiential marketing programs and branded activations for Cadillac in the southeast. Her work experience also included senior marketing and public relations roles at Bloomingdale’s, Bill Lowe Gallery and the City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs.