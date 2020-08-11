@JackieAina has launched her own company, and no, it's not beauty — yet. ⁣ ⁣ @ForvrMood is a lifestyle company that launched online on Aug. 10 with a four-piece collection of coconut wax candles that are free of sulfates and parabens. The initial product offering includes a silk pillowcase and matching headband, with prices ranging from $28 to $49.⁣ ⁣ Prior to launch, Forvr Mood accumulated a waitlist of more than 45,000 people. It sold out of pre-sale inventory within minutes — despite not revealing details of the brand or the product lineup before launch.⁣ ⁣ Forvr Mood, whose name is meant to reflect "a vibe and aesthetic without really saying that," is a venture self-funded by Aina that has been in the works since 2018, she said. She plans to expand the company into categories such as fragrance and skincare. Her future makeup line, however, is a separate venture.⁣ ⁣ "The reason why we decided to [launch with a lifestyle company] is because makeup requires a lot more testing and more standardizing," Aina said. "There are some products that I’ve been developing for my — hint, hint — future makeup line for almost two years."⁣ ⁣ Tap the link in bio for more.⁣ ⁣ Report: @hernameislex 📸: @forvrmood