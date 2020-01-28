PARIS — Cédric Charbit, the executive who has steered Balenciaga to rapid growth under creative director Demna Gvasalia, is the latest Kering executive to share his business acumen with an emerging designer.

Now in its 31st edition, French fashion prize ANDAM will today name Charbit as the designated mentor of this year’s winner of the main Fashion Award, and reveal that L’Oréal Paris and Google France are joining the consortium of sponsors of the prize.