×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 11, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Jean Paul Gaultier Sued by Florence’s Uffizi Gallery

Fashion

Thom Browne Named Chairman of the CFDA

Fashion

Splurge or Purge? Bridal Companies Adjust to a Changing Market

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Preps Upcoming Edition With New Director

Albasarí Caro will lead the fair in the sign of continuity with some add-ons.

The Nicole Milano spring 2023 bridal runway show.
The Nicole Milano spring 2023 bridal runway show. Stephen Jaffe/Courtesy of Nicole Milano

MILAN Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week is already gearing up for its upcoming edition with a new director in tow.

Albasarí Caro was named the head of the bridal trade show last month, succeeding Estermaria Laruccia, who left after seven years.

Caro is planning to forge ahead in the sign of continuity, but made it clear she’s eager to boost the fair’s international appeal and as the industry’s point of reference, beyond just business.

“In the end we want everyone in the industry to have FOMO when they think about the dates,” Caro said in a Zoom interview from Barcelona.

Related Galleries

Running April 19 to 23 at the Fira de Barcelona fairgrounds, the trade show on Tuesday released the edition’s theme and concept centered on the world of cinema.

After 2022’s Viktor & Rolf show, a guest designer is expected next year as well, but the name is being kept under wraps.

Boasting a background of 25 years in the Spanish fashion and retail scene, Caro’s most recent, 10-year gig at Pronovias gave her a deep knowledge of the industry.

“We’re going to be continuing to lead by being many steps ahead of the curve. We’re a trade show, for sure, but we’re not selling square meters, we’re selling a source of inspiration, a point of reference for the bridal industry, this is what we’ve always been aspiring to do,” she said.

This entails providing an added value to the traditional business-to-business platform via talks, which Caro likened to “bridal’s Ted Talks,” and further grounding the fair’s strength in its networking component.

“I know buyers — and multibrand buyers especially — know each of their microcosms in their cities…obviously they are going to come to buy collections, discover new brands, this will continue to be true. But what we can offer them that they are not going to get anywhere else [is] the networking opportunity and also the industry talks,” she explained.

Against the backdrop of increased supply chain issues and shortened lead times for brides’ wedding days, which are posing challenges in terms of inventory, preorders and fulfilling radically changed needs — think sustainable manufacturing, variety of offer and more — Caro stressed the fair’s role as a guiding light for the industry.

Viktor & Rolf Bridal Spring 2023
Viktor & Rolf Bridal Spring 2023 Courtesy of Viktor & Rolf

“We’ll be sharing ideas and becoming that place where people gain knowledge from the industry, trends not only in terms of fashion but also the industry itself…sharing tips, know-how, best practices, that type of place where we can all come together and share…we’re kind of competitors but in the end we’re sharing the same clients, same industry, [our aim is] to create a neutral place where everyone can come and learn, not just come to buy,” she added.

Although the talks component will be expanded starting from 2024, hints of it will be found in next year’s edition, Caro said.

The executive noted that the bulk of the fair’s brands and buyers are international, with 75 percent and 80 percent, respectively, hailing from outside Spain.

“That added value is always an incentive for buyers and brands to come, this is how we see it. It’s motivational, because the buyers would want to come themselves, the lead buyer would come and not send a second buyer, because it’s the place to be,” she contended.

She’s also adamant about keeping the format, which blends the fairground exhibition with fashion shows by marquee bridal names.

“We’re at the core a trade show, there’s absolutely no doubt about that. People come here to do business, to place orders and to sell, that’s the core of what we do,” she said, adding that the glamorous component of the catwalk experience can’t be overlooked as it provides visibility and content to brands.

Albasarì Caro, the newly appointed director of Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week.
Albasarì Caro, the newly appointed director of Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week. Courtesy of Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week

Caro’s goal is to further boost the international appeal of the trade show. She offered that the team has been hunting for key players in markets that are currently less represented, including South Korea and Japan.

“It’s always a challenge because of the distance mainly, and they’re completely different markets, but still very interesting ones for us as well. We’re very much wanting to grow there and we’re exploring to bring both brands and buyers…because we feel there’s a great potential for them to find new and interesting things here. So it’s a win-win for the buyers and brands that we have,” she explained.

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Returns April 19 to 23 with New Director

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Returns April 19 to 23 with New Director

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Returns April 19 to 23 with New Director

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Returns April 19 to 23 with New Director

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Returns April 19 to 23 with New Director

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Returns April 19 to 23 with New Director

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Returns April 19 to 23 with New Director

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Returns April 19 to 23 with New Director

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Returns April 19 to 23 with New Director

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Returns April 19 to 23 with New Director

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Returns April 19 to 23 with New Director

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Returns April 19 to 23 with New Director

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Returns April 19 to 23 with New Director

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Returns April 19 to 23 with New Director

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Returns April 19 to 23 with New Director

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Returns April 19 to 23 with New Director

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Returns April 19 to 23 with New Director

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Returns April 19 to 23 with New Director

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Returns April 19 to 23 with New Director

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Returns April 19 to 23 with New Director

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Returns April 19 to 23 with New Director

Hot Summer Bags

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Returns April 19 to 23 with New Director

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Returns April 19 to 23 with New Director

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Returns April 19 to 23 with New Director

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Returns April 19 to 23 with New Director

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Returns April 19 to 23 with New Director

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Returns April 19 to 23 with New Director

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Returns April 19 to 23 with New Director

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Returns April 19 to 23 with New Director

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Returns April 19 to 23 with New Director

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Returns April 19 to 23 with New Director

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Returns April 19 to 23 with New Director

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Returns April 19 to 23 with New Director

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Returns April 19 to 23 with New Director

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Returns April 19 to 23 with New Director

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Returns April 19 to 23 with New Director

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Returns April 19 to 23 with New Director

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Returns April 19 to 23 with New Director

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Returns April 19 to 23 with New Director

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Returns April 19 to 23 with New Director

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Returns April 19 to 23 with New Director

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Returns April 19 to 23 with New Director

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Returns April 19 to 23 with New Director

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Returns April 19 to 23 with New Director

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Returns April 19 to 23 with New Director

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad