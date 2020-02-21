By  on February 21, 2020

NEW YORK — Standing smack-dab in the middle of Barneys New York’s subterranean beauty floor at its Madison Avenue flagship, the onetime beacon of luxury commerce now resembles a set from the depths of a Space-Age horror film.

Light bounced off the stark white fixtures that once held tubes of luxury lipstick and antiaging potions as fluorescent track lighting flickered along a mirrored wall where perfume bottles had been displayed like prized whiskies. They were gone, as were all of the skin-care testers — save for a few straggler bottles of Augustinus Bader’s much fussed about $300 “miracle” cream, which seemed to have been strategically decanted of their contents.

