Becky G is celebrating her 24th birthday today by unveiling her fashion collaboration with PrettyLittleThing, the U.K.-based fast-fashion e-tailer.

“It’s very, very inspired by the city of Los Angeles, specifically Inglewood, where I grew up, so it’s very personal to me,” said the singer-songwriter and actress.

“My biggest inspiration was my duality,” she continued. “I don’t have just one style that I like to stick to. I like just being comfy some days, to be in comfy clothes and tracksuits and the matching set pieces. And then there’s the other side of me that loves the sassy, classy, you know, boss b—h type of vibe.”

Working with the company’s creative director, fellow singer Teyana Taylor, the line showcases motocross-inspired items, matching tracksuits, sweatshirts and joggers, sporty and fleece jackets, crop tops (like a tank with “mamacita” written across), mini dresses and accessories like bucket hats.

“It’s just a vibe,” she said, when asked about how she brought L.A. style into the collection.

“What’s awesome about it is it’s made for everyone,” she added. “We have everything from petite to plus-size for women to be able to wear these pieces and feel confident in them. It was very, very intentional. Everything was very mindful.”

Available in sizes 0 to 26, the collection is out today at Prettylittlething.us.

Becky G, born Rebbeca Gomez, first gained attention after posting videos of herself singing cover songs online in 2011. She now has more than 25 million Instagram followers, has acted (most notably in “Power Rangers”), and in music, singing in both English and Spanish, she recently received the American Music Award’s “Favorite Latin Female Artist 2020.” Her Mexican roots were also an inspiration when helping design, she said.

“I’m 100 percent proud to be from L.A., from Inglewood, and I’m also proud of the Latina blood that runs through my veins,” she said.