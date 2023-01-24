×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: January 24, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Chanel Couture Spring 2023

EXCLUSIVE: Fila USA’s New President Todd Klein Talks Future Plans

Capri Holdings Taps Cedric Wilmotte as CEO of Michael Kors

Berlin Fashion Week: Protest, Politics, Art and Clubbing, Plus a Little Bit of Business  

Last week's signature event in the German capital saw plenty of statements being made, amid the clothing and creativity. A solid connection to the business side of the apparel industry is still lacking, though.

BERLIN, GERMANY - JANUARY 18: A model walks the runway at the Namilia x NEWEST runway show during the Berlin Fashion Week AW23 at Kant-Garagen on January 18, 2023 in Berlin, Germany.
View ALL 31 Photos

BERLIN — Berlin Fashion Week kicked off last week in an unexpected headline-making way. But the fact that the event got more international press than it ever had before had little to do with the brands on show.

On Jan. 16, New York-based activist art-pranksters The Yes Men issued a fake press release and put on a fashion show targeting German sportswear giant Adidas. The activist group called on Adidas to sign a legally binding agreement to fairly pay its workers in factories in countries like Cambodia.

That was not the last of political protests at Berlin Fashion Week either.

Two days later, two protesters from the environmentalist group Last Generation confused spectators at a show by German brand Anja Gockel being held in the five-star Hotel Adlon Kempinski. Before they unfurled a sign that said “last generation before the tipping point,” some of the onlookers thought the two young women were part of the show.

The protesters were escorted out but Gockel herself, who prides herself on her sustainable practice, was unfazed, telling German news agency dpa: “Why not? They can use my stage for a good purpose.”

And the final event of Berlin Fashion Week saw a return to Platte, the rebellious and experimental central city space which had helped host the spoof Adidas upcycling show on Jan. 16. Offerings from five designers were shown at the “Diverse It” reception because, as the organizers put it, “diversity, like sustainability, is not a temporary phenomenon but an expression of the current zeitgeist and global social change.”

The last two political statements only made the local papers. But there was still plenty going on at Berlin Fashion Week worthy of attention.

That included a lot more, albeit less overt, cultural and political messaging, all of which reinforced the idea that Berlin’s younger and more adventurous brands, surrounded and influenced by the city’s legendary art and club cultures, have their fluorescent fingernails right on the global zeitgeist’s frantic pulse.

Labels like LML, by Lucas Meyer-Leclère, a former head of textile accessories for Jimmy Choo, further developed a creative signature and also showed commercial sensibility. As he has done before, the designer recycled arty looks — he calls it “re-tailoring” — from past collections but added new handcrafted leather and woven textiles, too, as well as more consumer-friendly, well-cut jackets and pants.

Equally interesting was the choice of location. LML showed in a central city church, St. Marien, in which Meyer-Leclère was baptized in 2017 and where he has discovered acceptance, “regardless of sexuality, gender or religion,” he wrote.

Models walking in the LML runway show reflected this diversity and, along with notes on the collection, audience members received a copy of the pamphlet “Homosexuality and the church — what you always wanted to know.”

Elsewhere, the rave-savvy brand Namilia, founded in 2015 by Nan Li and Emilia Pfohl and worn by the likes of Rihanna, Billie Eilish, Kylie Jenner and Cardi B, made their first appearance at the Berlin event. Known for their provocative manifestoes, often related to sex positivity and female empowerment, Namilia has already shown several times in New York. The fact that the Berlin-based business was convinced to climb onto the runway here, with their array of fantastical, gender-fluid leather gear, was seen as a victory for the event’s organizers. The Namilia outfits are also available for gamers to wear in the digital game “Need for Speed.”

Other labels showing in Berlin made unique statements on sustainability. Stylists’ favorite SF1OG offered subtle inspiration drawn from local memorabilia, eternal magpie Lou de Betoly toyed beautifully with crochet and trinkets, and Esther Perbandt, possibly still best known as a former finalist on reality show “Making the Cut,” showed more than a dozen couture-like pieces in the foyer of Berlin’s Art Library. Each had chips integrated into them detailing their sourcing.

In general, attendees reported an upbeat mood and praised the growing professionalism at Berlin Fashion Week. This included a wide variety of ways of presenting a collection and a plethora of interesting locations (plus the attendant grumbling about having to crisscross the city to get to them), from industrial halls to the cellar of the city’s town hall.

Creativity that reflected the city’s inimitable openness, politics, protests, plenty of funding and even a healthy dose of commercialism via more mainstream brands like Odeeh, Danny Reinke, William Fan and Rianna + Nina: This edition of Berlin Fashion Week appeared to give those who want to see the city’s boutique event evolve plenty of cause for optimism.

But what about the business?

The Berlin Senate’s generous sponsorship allowed for hospitality for a handful of international media and buyers. But as for many peripheral fashion weeks — that is, those that are not Paris, Milan, London or New York — the question in Berlin must also be how to remain financially viable and keep internationals coming back. It’s all very well to show in Berlin once or twice, but many of the city’s most successful sartorial offspring have ended up seeking fame and fortune further afield.

One answer might be a more symbiotic relationship between the runway events and the commercial trade shows that take place alongside Berlin Fashion Week. These returned in January — a 20th anniversary edition — to accompany the event for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic upended their schedule.

Around 10 minutes’ drive from the main runway venue in western Berlin, an estimated 500 brands at the two fairs — Premium for high-end labels and Seek for streetwear — set up booths inside the city’s huge Messe venue. Alongside next season’s apparel there were colorful cafés, bars, spaces for meditation, DJs and live musical performances.

The mood was buoyant at the streetwear-focused Seek, although, at Premium, exhibitors told WWD they felt a little uncertain. More than three-quarters of buyers there were German, they all agreed, with the international visitors mostly from France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy and Canada.

“The pandemic really messed things up,” said one small brand owner, who didn’t want her complaint on the record. “Premium was always important but there’s a question mark hanging over it these days: We were asking ourselves, should we go or not?”

“We’ve had a lot of people come through but not at the frequency we might have liked,” the marketing director for a major franchise menswear brand told WWD. “Everybody has just been to Pitti Uomo and they tend not to do both.”

“It feels like a lot of people are not here. I’ve had one big customer come through, which was great, but no new contracts,” said designer Christiane Strobel, who focuses on sustainable garments and who was considering relocating to a new sustainability-focused event called Beyond Fashion, that was taking place in the city at the same time.

An image from Christiane Strobel’s collection. (Courtesy)

Smaller brands may have struggled to make an impact but larger labels professed themselves satisfied. “It’s been great,” said Peter Frericks, head of global sales for Dutch brand Scotch & Soda. “We’ve had existing customers, we’ve had some new customers, we’ve had department stores and some internationals too,” he said.

“It’s a nice vibe but there could be a bit more going on,” said Aaron Rath, sales manager for Wrangler and Lee in the German-speaking markets. “We’re not unhappy though.”

What was missing was much of a connection to the more radical Berlin fashion a small taxi fare away, seemingly despite the best efforts from both events’ organizers.

“I’m aware of Berlin Fashion Week but it’s not really of much interest to me,” Scotch & Soda’s Frericks explained. “I’m focused on being here.”

“Berlin Fashion Week? Where is that on?” one sales representative from a major denim brand asked.

“I don’t think there’s enough information about it,” Italian accessories designer Silvia Fornie told WWD; she was visiting the trade fair trying to decide if it might be a good fit to show herself in the future.

“There’s a lot going on and it’s quite hard to understand where you want to go,” added her companion, Anabella Georgi, a Venezuelan product designer based in Berlin.

But the designer of Et Al, a young Berlin-based label that was showing at Premium for the first time, said he had received plenty of information on the actual runway shows using the trade fair-supplied app on his phone.

“I do think it would be nice if the two events were closer together, ” the designer, Jason Dunn, told WWD. “There’s so much talent here in Berlin, I feel like it’s almost being squandered.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

