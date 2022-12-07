9 New L.A. Fashion Boutiques to Visit Now

Who says brick-and-mortar shopping is dead? L.A. has seen a spate of fashion openings in recent months, from luxury flagships on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills to indie destinations in Echo Park.

Here is a sampling of hot spots to visit.

Loewe

The Spanish luxury brand helmed by Jonathan Anderson opened its long-awaited first Los Angeles flagship in November. Palm-fringed, with an ocean blue, hand-glazed ceramic tile facade, a huge skylight letting the California light inside, and a gallery’s worth of art, the 3,700-square-foot L.A. store has plenty of local touches, including a bust of Justin Bieber by American artist Paul Pfeiffer.

There are 1970s wall chargers by Peter Voulkos, who established the ceramics departments at the Los Angeles County Art Institute and at University of California Berkeley, and rows of colorful glazed earthenware tiles by the late Southern California artist Doyle Lane.

The retail space features Anderson’s playful men’s and womenswear, including a military green canvas anorak with a Silly String-like rainbow fringe collar, a figure-hugging glove print jersey dress, blue jeans, tank tops and hoodies with the house anagram logo; the latest monochrome bags inspired by the artistry of ancient Chinese ceramics, the popular Puzzle and puffy Goya bags, and the cult-favorite balloon- and nail polish bottle-heeled shoes.

327 North Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills

The L.A. Loewe store. Courtesy of Loewe

Loro Piana

Luxe Italian cashmere brand Loro Piana is putting the focus on its footwear with a Rodeo Drive pop-up open until Jan. 23, specifically its white sole shoes.

The comfy-chic suede styles for men and women include the Open Walk laceless ankle boots (lined in fur for winter), Summer Walk mocs and mules made for resort living.

The store also stocks Loro Piana’s sneakers, including the Weekend Evo running shoe, and feather-light 360 Colorama with merino wool uppers.

The minimalist space also features a selection of giftable accessories, such as Extra Pocket bags and baseball caps that can be personalized with embroidery.

323 North Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills

Loro Piana Rodeo Drive pop-up.

Todd Snyder

New York-based menswear designer Todd Snyder has landed on the West Coast with a 3,300-square-foot location at The Grove shopping center.

It stocks Snyder’s full collection of rugged and refined American classics, tailoring, utility-inspired workwear and streetwear, including his signature suede Dylan jackets. There’s also a selection of third-party brands and exclusive collaborations with Champion Sportswear and D.S. & Durga, plus rare vintage watches and jewelry sourced by Foundwell, mules and bags by King Kennedy Rugs and exclusive Todd Snyder denim reworked by NYC based patchwork expert Eva Joan, and Moscot eyewear. The store also carries shoes by Birkenstock, New Balance, Vans, Converse, Alden and many more.

For apothecary goods, Snyder turned to Aēsop for a shop-in-shop. Additionally, the brand is partnering with L.A.-based Mr. Goodboy on a selection of rare vinyl, making the store a one-stop shop for men’s gifting.

198 The Grove Drive, Space H20, Los Angeles

Wyeth

Damsel in Dior no more, L.A.-based influencer and author Jacey Duprie has launched her own fashion label and retail store called Wyeth at Platform L.A.

The label is rooted in California classics, including boatneck sweaters in mariner stripes or “Yosemite moss” green, barn jackets, cotton T-shirts, sweater dresses, poplin shirts and shorts, from $78 to $306.

In addition to her fashion sense, Duprie has chronicled her home renovations extensively online over the years, including a Lake Arrowhead project. She tapped interior designer Martha Mulholland for that and for the Wyeth store, which has a Spanish Colonial feel, with warm stucco walls, reclaimed brick floors, a fireplace, custom chandelier fabricated from native plants, flowers and cotton bolls (a nod to Duprie’s roots as the daughter of a Texas cotton farmer).

In addition to Wyeth, the store features vintage candlesticks and ceramics curated by Mulholland, and a selection of third-party goods, including wood jewelry by Sophie Monet, velvet headbands by Jennifer Behr, denim by AGolde, dresses by Merlette, boots by Aeyde and more.

8830 Washington Boulevard, Culver City.

Apt. 4B

It’s not often you can step into a store and feel like you are in a ‘90s-era apartment in the heart of Queens, New York. But that’s what happens when you cross the threshold of Apt. 4B, which recently relocated to Row DTLA in downtown Los Angeles.

The 1,200-square-foot space features Moon and Monique Moronta’s made-in-L.A. streetwear alongside vintage ’80s and ’90s clothing curated by Crystal Robles and Ricky Li of Tried and True Co.

777 South Alameda Street, The Row DTLA, Los Angeles

Arcade

Also at The Row, Fans of the wildly popular (IRL and on Instagram) A Current Affair vintage clothing fairs will want to visit Arcade, Richard Wainwright’s brick-and-mortar cooperative selling clothing, jewelry, accessories and home goods sourced from top resellers.

The space is huge at 2,800 square feet with high ceilings and big storefront windows, and there’s lots to see, including on a recent visit, a 1950s sequined cashmere sweater for $198, a Jean Paul Gaultier button-accented tuxedo jacket for $498, and an Yves Saint Laurent velvet suit for $898.

A Current Affair began 12 years ago, and has been held in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles, attracting a who’s who of vintage lovers, including Ulla Johnson, Alia Shawkat, Maryam Nassir Zadeh, B. Åkerlund and Dita Von Teese. The next fair is Saturday and Sunday at the Cooper Design Space in Los Angeles.

777 South Alameda Street, The Row DTLA, Los Angeles

Courtesy Row DTLA

Lisa Says Gah

San Francisco-based sustainability brand and Gen Z-loved indie online boutique Lisa Says Gah has opened her first brick-and-mortar store in the trendy Echo Park neighborhood.

Lisa Bühler, the company’s founder, is known for eclectic vintage-inspired pieces loved by Gen Z and Millennials, including denim midi skirts ($188), plaid fleece Sherpa jackets ($158) and plaid slipdresses ($158).

She chose L.A. for her store because she produces her collection in factories nearby and there is more access to deadstock fabric, which is an important part of her clothing collection. She also uses recycled fabric, organic cotton and bamboo.

Small-batch production is kept at anywhere from 65 units up to 300 units for bestselling styles, while maintaining most price points at under $200.

2147 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles

Esprit

Remember Esprit, a name that seemed to be everywhere in the ’70s and ’80s and then disappeared from the U.S. retail scene in 2012?

The brand is back, under new owners based in Hong Kong, and has planted its first U.S. retail flagpole in L.A.

“We chose L.A. as the place to do a pop-up and to do the first store because it was originally a California brand,” said William Pak, Esprit’s chief executive officer of the brand founded in San Francisco in 1968 by Doug and Susie Tompkins.

The Esprit store is alive with colorful lighting that works well with white walls to highlight the collection of sporty and casual clothing with a California vibe, including logo sweater vests, polos and T-shirts. In 2023, the store will move to a permanent location across the street.

156 South Robertson Boulevard, Los Angeles

Esprit opened a pop-up store on Robertson Boulevard in Los Angeles after a 10-year absence from the U.S. Joel Marasigan

Anine Bing

L.A. designer Anine Bing has landed on Melrose Avenue in the heart of the West Hollywood shopping district, opening a massive 2,400-square-foot flagship selling her popular Kaia blazers, studded Charlie boots and Sonia leather pants which have become staples for the influencer set.

“We’ve been growing 45 percent,” said Annika Meller, cofounder and chief strategy officer at Anine Bing, of year-to-year revenue. “We’re profitable. So, we’re continuing on that trajectory for next year. We put a lot of focus on brand marketing this year, and we’ll continue to do so next year.”

By the end of 2022, the brand will count 18 physical stores globally. Four new doors are opening in 2023.

8211 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles