Rodeo Drive Committee in Beverly Hills Names New President

The Rodeo Drive Committee, founded in 1977 to transform the famed shopping street from a restaurant and beauty-shop row into a high-fashion haven, has named a new president.

Kay Monica Rose was recently elected to serve a two-year position that leads a coalition of local executives striving to keep Rodeo Drive a top-notch shopping street. Their years of work have created one of the most famous luxury shopping streets in the world.

“It is really important that I continue the extraordinary legacy the committee already had,” said Rose, who is the managing director of Auto Vault Beverly Hills, a luxury automotive management company on Rodeo Drive. “It involves a collaboration with the community, discovery, engagement and programs we have and world-class events we bring to the street.”

Currently, Rodeo Drive has been turned into an outdoor art museum with a recently installed art exhibition called “Imagiro by Mr. Brainwash,” the moniker for Thierry Guetta, the French-born street artist whose Beverly Hills contemporary art museum opened on Beverly Boulevard last December. Up and down Rodeo Drive, visitors will find nine colorful large-scale metal sculptures of origami animals, including birds, a bear, an elephant, a dog, a rabbit, and more. The sculptures can be viewed through Sept. 25.

A metal sculpture created by Mr. Brainwash. Courtesy Rodeo Drive Committee

The Rodeo Drive Committee also is organizing a new event called Rodeo Drive Celebrates Fashion, which runs from Aug. 7 to 13. Committee member boutiques, hotels and restaurants will collaborate to invite customers and guests to discover a series of in-boutique experiences celebrating fashion on Rodeo Drive.

Participants include 208 Rodeo Restaurant; Auto Vault Storage; Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel; Bulgari; Brioni; Frette; Giorgio Armani; Henry Jacques; Loro Piana; Mikimoto; Moncler; Ralph Lauren, and Zegna.

Then, from Oct. 1 to 7, the committee will organize the second annual weeklong program called Rodeo Drive Celebrates Timepieces and Fine Jewelry.

The celebrations complement the number of boutiques that have undergone renovations or built new stores on a street whose brands include Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., Loro Piana, Loewe, Balenciaga, Gucci, Prada, Bottega Veneta, Givenchy, Amiri, Piaget, Jaeger-LeCoultre and many others. The companies that own these brands have been busy upgrading and renovating their stores.

In May, Chanel opened its largest U.S. store at 400 North Rodeo Drive. Other major brands revamping their retail look include Dior, which is set to break ground soon on a new boutique, terrace and restaurant, and Richemont-owned Cartier, which is planning to construct a new store on the thoroughfare.

“There is a lot of change constantly on the street,” Rose said. “But the change is growth, which is great.”