Home proved a hot category for 2020.

As home has become the place for essentially everything this year — office, gym, lounge area — it was inevitable that consumers would invest what disposable income they could on home furnishings and decor. Just as there were quarantine fashion trends to emerge this year, here WWD spotlights seven of the biggest home trends of 2020.

 

1. Glam Games

High profile designers got into gaming — a popular quarantine activity — with elevated designs on these classics.

Jonathan Adler Tiger Lacquer Card Set

2020 Home Trends Jonathan Adler Tiger Lacquer Card Set

Jonathan Adler’s Tiger Lacquer card set.  Courtesy photo

 

Louis Vuitton Billiards Table

2020 Home Trends Louis Vuitton Billiards Table

Louis Vuitton’s billiards table.  Courtesy photo

 

Ralph Lauren Home Fowler Chess Set

2020 Home Trends Ralph Lauren Home's Fowler chess set

Ralph Lauren Home’s Fowler chess set  Courtesy photo

 

2. Pillow Talk

Your home’s most important seating area deserved accent pillows with easy comfort and style.

Hermès Avalon Terre d’H Pillow

2020 Home Trends Hermès Avalon Terre d'H Pillow

Hermès’ Avalon Terre d’H pillow.  Courtesy photo

 

Jonathan Cohen Multi Color Fabric Felted Pillows

2020 Home Trends Jonathan Cohen Multi Color Fabric Felted Pillows

Jonathan Cohen’s multicolored fabric felted pillows.  Courtesy photo

 

Overland Argentine Cowhide Pillow

2020 Home Trends Overland's Argentine cowhide pillow.

Overland’s Argentine cowhide pillow.  Courtesy photo

 

3. Bright Colors

Colorful mood-boosting, vibrant accents helped bring positivity into the home.

Dior Dessert Plates

2020 Home Trends Dior Dessert Plates

Dior’s dessert plates.  Courtesy photo

 

K.Haring Glass by Higher Standards Tray

2020 Home Trends K.Haring Glass by Higher Standards Tray

K.Haring’ Glass Collection by Higher Standards tray.  Courtesy photo

 

MoMA Design Store Swing Tumblers

2020 Home Trends MoMa Design Store Swing Tumblers

MoMA Design Store’s Swing tumblers.  MoMA Design Store

 

4. Aroma

Alongside cozy dressing, candles and diffusers helped to stimulate your senses in a relaxing way.

Cancelled Plans’ 90s Baby Candle

2020 Home Trends Cancelled Plans' '90s Baby candle.

Cancelled Plans’ ’90s Baby candle. 

Lafco Frosted Pine Reed Diffuser

2020 Home Trends Lafco Frosted Pine Reed Diffuser

Lafco’s Frosted Pine reed diffuser.  Courtesy photo

 

Byredo Cotton Poplin Candle

2020 Home Trends Byredo Cotton Poplin candle

Byredo’s Cotton Poplin candle  Courtesy photo

 

5. Fun Shapes

From playful candles to uniquely shaped decor, this trend livened up even the smallest spaces.

Anissa Kermiche Love Handles Ceramic Vase

2020 Home Trends Anissa Kermiche Love Handles Ceramic Vase

Anissa Kermiche’s Love Handles ceramic vase.  Courtesy photo

 

Lex Pott Twist Candles

2020 Home Trends Lex Pott Twist Candles

Lex Pott’s Twist candles.  Courtesy photo, @Lexpott Instagram

Lightology IC T2 Table Lamp by Michael Anastassiades, For Flos Lighting

2020 Home Trends Lightology IC T2 Table Lamp by Michael Anastassiades, For Flos Lighting

Lightology’s IC T2 Table Lamp by Michael Anastassiades, for Flos Lighting.  Courtesy photo

 

6. At-home Bar

Made a drink. Enough said.

Bisette Vintage Gucci Ice Bucket

2020 Home Trends Bisette Vintage Gucci Ice Bucket

Bisette’s Vintage Gucci ice bucket.  Courtesy photo

 

Buster + Punch Rockstar Bar

2020 Home Trends Buster + Punch Rockstar Bar

Buster + Punch’s Rockstar bar.  Courtesy photo

 

Fendi Shot Glasses Set

2020 Home Trends Fendi Shot Glasses Set

Fendi’s shot glasses set.  Aedo Pultrone

 

7. Retro

In a year of nostalgia — the revival of Juicy Couture’s tracksuits and Sanrio’s playful fashions — retro decor and furnishings were another way to relive happier times.

Hunting Season Rectangle Table Lighter

2020 Home Trends Hunting Season Rectangle Table Lighter

Hunting Season’s rectangle table lighter.  Courtesy photo

 

Hermès Les Necessaires d’Hermes Cabriolet Chair

2020 Home Trends Hermès Les Necessaires d'Hermes "Cabriolet" Chair

Hermès’ Les Necessaires d’Hermes Cabriolet chair.  Courtesy photo

 

Crosley Voyager Turntable

2020 Home Trends Crosley Voyager Turntable

Crosley’s Voyager turntable.  Courtesy photo

 

