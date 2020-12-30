As home has become the place for essentially everything this year — office, gym, lounge area — it was inevitable that consumers would invest what disposable income they could on home furnishings and decor. Just as there were quarantine fashion trends to emerge this year, here WWD spotlights seven of the biggest home trends of 2020.

1. Glam Games

High profile designers got into gaming — a popular quarantine activity — with elevated designs on these classics.

2. Pillow Talk

Your home’s most important seating area deserved accent pillows with easy comfort and style.

3. Bright Colors

Colorful mood-boosting, vibrant accents helped bring positivity into the home.

4. Aroma

Alongside cozy dressing, candles and diffusers helped to stimulate your senses in a relaxing way.

5. Fun Shapes

From playful candles to uniquely shaped decor, this trend livened up even the smallest spaces.

6. At-home Bar

Made a drink. Enough said.

7. Retro

In a year of nostalgia — the revival of Juicy Couture’s tracksuits and Sanrio’s playful fashions — retro decor and furnishings were another way to relive happier times.

