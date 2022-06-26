Billy Porter Wears Dramatic Rick Owens Sweater With Lifted Shoulders & Skirt on BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Billy Porter is famed for experimenting with red carpet style, known for gravitating toward gender-fluid looks. The 52-year-old actor certainly didn’t waiver from that expectation when dressing for the 2022 BET Awards red carpet, arriving in a futuristic outfit for the occasion.

To attend the award show celebrating Black excellence and culture, Porter wore head-to-toe Rick Owens from the designer’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. The two-piece slate gray look consisted of a mid-thigh long-sleeve sweater with dramatically lifted shoulders and roomy sleeves. The avant-garde top was paired with a form-fitting floor-length skirt with a slightly flared hem and a train.

Billy Porter wears Rick Owens at the 2022 BET Awards on June 26 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Porter wore a pair of Rick Owens platform ankle boots with the outfit, which further lent a futuristic element. The coordinating gray suede shoes featured a clear acrylic heel with a gray statement toe plate at the front.

A close-up shot of Billy Porter’s shoes at the 2022 BET Awards. Michael Buckner for Variety

Porter wore his braided hair pulled back into a high ponytail. The star’s glam featured metallic half-circle stickers on his lids and under his eyes, which were layered over top of a charcoal smoky eye. The experimental makeup gave the appearance of open metallic pupils when the star’s eyes were closed.

For jewelry, the actor also wore an ear-encircling silver cuff and a matching collection of statement rings. His nails were painted metallic green, the only pop of color in his look.

Billy Porter wears Rick Owens at the 2022 BET Awards on June 26 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

The BET Awards celebrate the achievements of musicians, actors, athletes and more throughout various entertainment fields. The first BET Awards took place in 2001 to celebrate Black culture and Black excellence. Taraji P. Henson is the host of this year’s show with performances by Lizzo, Latto and Jack Harlow. Leading nominations include Doja Cat with six nods, Ari Lennox and Drake with four nods each.

