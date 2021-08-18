These Black Women-owned Consignment and Vintage Shops Are Giving Pre-loved New Life

As 2021 begins to wind down and the secondhand market continues to ramp up, consumers whose closets are filled with firsthand, full-price clothing are becoming fewer and fewer.

And in a market that has, at times, suffered from a humdrum of uninspiring product, more shoppers are reveling in the hunt that vintage and consignment stores provide. Whether it’s Chanel that’s a season old or Sergio Rossi heels Gabrielle Union was sporting on her Instagram, finding the goods at a price more can afford has become a retail delight unto itself, and online vintage stores are delivering on that experience. More and more, diverse founders are bringing more diverse assortments to the space.

Here, WWD checks in with four Black female entrepreneurs in the vintage and consignment game about how they source inventory, their thoughts on sustainability, the new consumer and more.

Thrilling

Thrilling founder Shilla Kim-Parker. SERGIO GARCIA PHOTOGRAPHY

WWD: What made you get into the vintage business?

Shilla Kim-Parker: I grew up thrift shopping in NYC — I love the treasure hunt, it is absolutely about the journey just as much as the destination. And once you fall in love with this way of shopping, and you learn how devastating the mass apparel industry is for the environment, it is absolutely impossible to go back.

The specific idea for Thrilling came from being surrounded by small business owners among my friends and family — who all speak with great passion about being left out and left behind by the tech industry. They shared that while they feel great urgency to get online and reach more customers around the world, most e-commerce options were geared toward individuals uploading items from their closets, and not for professional curators of secondhand inventory with tens of thousands of individual skus. This was an exciting and urgent challenge — how do we help support the livelihood of tens of thousands of small business owners, help digitize secondhand inventory, and evangelize and popularize vintage shopping? This was the genesis for Thrilling.

WWD: What are some of the things you look for when buying new inventory? Do trends play a part in it?

S.P.: Every item on Thrilling is sold and shipped from the stores themselves, so we do not buy our own inventory. However, I can tell you that as a general rule our store owner partners do not follow trends, they are generally guided by their own internal compass and stylistic point of view. Part of the joy of vintage is the freedom from the norms and expectations inherent in other parts of the fashion industry. It is Kando-esque — what sparks joy for you? What makes you feel like you are expressing yourself most authentically?

WWD: As the pandemic forced people to change their habits and rethink how and what they consume, we saw more attention being paid to vintage and secondhand — what did you see change in your business and do you think it’s a lasting change?

S.P.: Sales on our platform dramatically increased during the course of the pandemic, which I believe is the result of several trends accelerating. First, we all became more comfortable with shopping online. Second, more people are realizing the power of their dollar and voting with their wallets. They are asking more questions of brands, and choosing to spend their time and money with companies that reflect their values and their worldview.

WWD: How do you use social media to run your business and draw customers?

S.P.: We love using our social channels as a platform to shine a light on our store owner partners or to showcase artists and change makers who reflect our values and inspire us. We also know that navigating millions of items of vintage can be daunting, so our team will create vintage “edits” on social that highlight some of the most exciting pieces on our platform.

WWD: What are your thoughts on sustainability and how do you feel what you’re doing in your business contributes to it?

S.P.: The mass apparel industry is one of the leading contributors to the climate crisis. The production of new clothes is enormously natural resource intensive, not to mention the human rights issues often inherent in the supply chain. One study found that if every American bought just one item secondhand this year, it would be the equivalent of taking half a million cars off the road. Our mission is to help make vintage shopping more of a habit for more people, and our hope is that Thrilling becomes one of the places you turn to first before heading out to the mall.

WWD: Do you feel like there’s enough representation when it comes to diversity among vintage and consignment store owners?

S.P.: Ninety-five percent of our store owner partners are women and/or BIPOC. The world of vintage and secondhand small business is incredibly diverse — the challenge is the ecosystem around that world. The financial analysts covering the retail industry, the bankers who make decisions on loans or other sources of capital, the landlords, the fashion publications, the social gatekeepers. It is the structural inequity surrounding the diversity of small entrepreneurs that impacts visibility and growth.

WWD: What do you see in the next three years for your business and the vintage/secondhand market as a whole? How do you think this plays into ways the fashion industry is changing?

S.P.: We are spending our time investing in our core product and service offering, to make sure that we are serving our customers and store partners’ needs: getting inventory online more quickly and easily, and helping people find vintage that is specifically delightful to them. In terms of the future of the industry, I see its growth as only continuing to accelerate — we already know the resale market is growing more quickly than traditional retail. As selling and shopping vintage becomes more accessible, and the climate crisis becomes more acute, more people will turn to resale as a way to make a living as well as a way to fill out their closets.

Trunk Show Designer Consignment

Trunk Show Designer Consignment founder Heather Jones. Courtesy photo

WWD: What made you get into the vintage business?

Heather Jones: I’ve always been a vintage fashion enthusiast. Growing up with a luxury fashion eye, but not always having the monetary means to fund such a lavish pastime, I’d often turn to consignment and vintage shops to acquire my designer goods. Once I decided that I actually wanted to venture into the industry as an entrepreneur, I initially started selling designer items from my own closet on eBay. Things were moving pretty quickly and I realized that I was actually running a remunerative business. At that point, I decided that it was time to shift to a brick-and-mortar operation and I immediately began reaching out to people within my network to source my inventory. I assisted those clients in selling their designer items and began acquiring new clientele through word of mouth and referrals. It all happened really organically.

WWD: What are some of the things you look for when buying new inventory? Do trends play a part in it?

H.J.: Absolutely! Buying inventory for a consignment business is quite similar to that of any retail clothing business. You have to be knowledgeable of styles, silhouettes and brands that are currently trending. Although the items being sold are secondhand, they still have to appear relevant to the consumer. In some instances, shoppers may purchase a piece solely because they are fashion connoisseurs. In others, they purchase because a specific design, color way, or pattern is prevalent at the moment. There are always few things that play a factor.

WWD: As the pandemic forced people to change their habits and rethink how and what they consume, we saw more attention being paid to vintage and secondhand — what did you see change in your business and do you think it’s a lasting change?

H.J.: The pandemic definitely shifted the way consumers buy clothing in general. With more people spending time at home or engaging in activities that do not require them to dress up as much, they are definitely thinking twice about dropping major bucks on high-ticketed designer goods. I’ve noticed both a spike in individuals looking to get rid of items as well as those who were looking to shop but more consciously versus frivolously. I also noticed that consumers were looking for more practical clothing and accessories rather than avant-garde or statement pieces. I just think people are shopping with a much more pragmatic approach because we are dealing with so many greater issues in the world. We are prioritizing only what is necessary.

WWD: How do you use social media to run your business and draw customers?

H.J.: Social media is such a pivotal component in running my day-to-day business. I’ve noticed that consumers buy based off of influence, or associating a brand or product with a person that they find interesting or identify with; therefore I tend to leverage my personal account (as it has a higher following than my brand page) in creating opportunity to gain new potential buyers and sellers for my consignment business. This includes posting actual product and/or content that drives traffic to my business page. I also use my consignment business page to keep followers up-to-date on sales, new inventory or any other relevant information regarding the shop.

WWD: What are your thoughts on sustainability and how do you feel what you’re doing in your business contributes to it?

H.J.: More recently, I’ve become a lot more involved in both consuming more sustainably and implementing sustainability practices in my business. In addition to selling consignment clothing, I’ve created a sub brand called (Reassembled NYC) which was basically conceptualized around the idea of reworking existing clothing. I truly think repurposing garments extend their lifecycle and creating custom (made-to-order) garments help to minimize overproduction. These are some fun and innovative ways I feel my business contributes to the sustainability movement.

WWD: Do you feel like there’s enough representation when it comes to diversity among vintage and consignment store owners?

H.J.: To be completely honest, I don’t think there is enough representation when it comes to diversity among vintage consignment store owners, and that is just one of the reasons I deemed it important to open a business in Harlem. When I first opened my shop nearly 11 years ago, consignment wasn’t as prevalent or accepted as it is now (in my opinion). It almost had a stigma to it (especially in my community) as a lot of people who consumed luxury goods just weren’t quite receptive to the idea of buying “used” luxury goods. I am happy to see that a lot of that has changed over the years with more and more people of color starting consignment businesses online as well as opening brick-and-mortar locations. With an increasing number of consumers wanting to support Black and minority-owned establishments, I think adding more representation in this industry specifically would be a very lucrative change.

WWD: What do you see in the next three years for your business and the vintage/secondhand market as a whole? How do you think this plays into ways the fashion industry is changing?

H.J.: Over the next three years I project that my business, as well as the vintage secondhand market as a whole to continue making an upward shift. With more and more consumers shopping more sustainably and seeking to extend the life cycle of their closets, I can only imagine these new trends to make a positive impact on the industry. I truly feel like shoppers are just more conscious about being wasteful when it comes to buying new clothes. This entire pandemic has spawned a new generation of “educated consumers,” and I think that’s great!

Yuris Market

Yuris Market founder Yuris Carter. Courtesy photo

WWD: What made you get into the vintage business?

Yuris Carter: My mom bought me my first piece of designer clothing off eBay at the age of 11, it was a Dolce&Gabbana set and I’ve been in love ever since. At 14 there was a local consignment shop on the way to my high school. I became super involved in the store from buying and selling to just spending entire weekends there. My love for vintage was passed down to me through my mother but it’s been a lifelong passion since. I’ve always loved the value of a great vintage piece. There is something exclusive yet completely accessible to it and there is no copying of a vintage piece. I love something only I can have.

WWD: What are some of the things you look for when buying new inventory? Do trends play a part in it?

Y.C.: When buying new inventory I never look for what is currently trending because in today’s age trends don’t really matter, it’s all about style. Chasing trends, especially in vintage, will keep you in a constant loop. I like to buy pieces that reflect my personal style and honestly whatever I think is cool. The girls who shop at Yuri’s Market are not chasing trends, they’re creating them.