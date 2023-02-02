×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: February 2, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Martine Sitbon Is Back With a New Fashion Line

Beauty

An Astrological Wellness App Hits the U.S.

Fashion

Yarn Makers Embrace DIY Trend for Spring 2024

EXCLUSIVE: Blk Dnm Relaunches as Luxury Brand 

Under the creative direction of Jessy Heuvelink, the Swedish-American label is now positioning itself as an “entry-luxury” brand with its fall collection.

BLK DNM relaunches as luxury brand
Styles from Blk Dnm's fall 2023 collection. Courtesy

Blk Dnm is entering a new stage of its business with a rebrand that repositions the denim and sportswear label as an “entry-luxury” brand. 

The Swedish-American brand, which is pronounced “Black Denim,” said Thursday it is rebranding to bring the previously midmarket label into the entry-luxury category with a new logo, elevated aesthetic and retail strategy. The rebrand is being helmed by creative director Jessy Heuvelink, who joined the label last March. 

“Blk Dnm has an excellent international reputation and a distinctive identity, but was in need of a new design direction to become more modern and relevant,” said Blk Dnm chief executive officer Toni Collin. “Under Jessy’s creative leadership, through his new collections and through the rebrand and new logo, Blk Dnm becomes elevated and more sophisticated, and returns to our core pillars of tailoring, leather and denim.”

Related Galleries

The rebrand starts with Blk Dnm’s fall 2023 men’s and women’s collections, which take inspiration from the original brand by elevating its core styles with higher quality fabrics and more of a focus on tailoring.

“With the repositioning of the brand, we’re touching more upon the entry-luxury level, but we’re not raising the prices for the sake of it,” explained Heuvelink, who previously had design stints at Christian Lacroix, J. Lindeberg and Adidas. “We are putting so much more attention into using the best fabrics and making sure the garments are produced in a proper way and using traditional tailoring methods. I really believe in investment garments — like if you want something beautiful and will last you a lifetime that you can maybe pass on to the next generation. I’d rather see our customers buying less, but buying better.”

Styles from Blk Dnm’s fall 2023 men’s collection. ninja hanna

Blk Dnm’s fall 2023 collection offers the denim, leather and tailoring that’s been the brand’s focus since its inception in 2010 by designer Johan Lindeberg. (Lindeberg left the brand in 2015 to focus on other creative pursuits.)

Heuvelink designed the collection in a mostly black color palette, with suits, separates, denim pieces, outerwear and dresses offered across men’s and women’s. The creative director explained he had myriad sources of inspiration for the collections, including the ‘60s and ‘70s, cowboys and fashion icons like Bianca Jagger, Jane Birken and Stevie Nicks, among others. 

Instead of creating pieces that fit into seasonal trends, Heuvelink wanted to design elevated basics that are core styles in any customer’s wardrobe. 

“I don’t really want to reinvent the wheel all the time,” he said. “Instead, I want to establish a wardrobe where people can come and buy the pieces that they love. Next season, maybe they’ll find small variations of that and maybe find new pieces they’d like to add to that wardrobe.”

Heuvelink explained that the men’s and women’s collections are intertwined and take inspiration from each other, with pieces like the men’s suits inspiring the tailored women’s pieces and the silk women’s pieces popping up in the men’s collection. 

Blk Dnm’s fall 2023 men’s collection was debuted at Pitti Uomo last month. The brand is planning to host press previews during New York Fashion Week to debut the full fall 2023 collection. Prices for the collection range from $200 to $300 for the denim, $1,300 to $3,000 for the tailored pieces and $990 to $3,000 for the leather styles. 

Along with the rebrand, Blk Dnm is debuting a new retail strategy. The brand is opening a flagship in New York City this fall and has plans to open others in major cities globally in the next few years.  

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Blk Dnm Relaunches as Luxury Brand With Fall 2023 Collection: Details

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Blk Dnm Relaunches as Luxury Brand With Fall 2023 Collection: Details

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Blk Dnm Relaunches as Luxury Brand With Fall 2023 Collection: Details

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Blk Dnm Relaunches as Luxury Brand With Fall 2023 Collection: Details

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Blk Dnm Relaunches as Luxury Brand With Fall 2023 Collection: Details

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Blk Dnm Relaunches as Luxury Brand With Fall 2023 Collection: Details

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Blk Dnm Relaunches as Luxury Brand With Fall 2023 Collection: Details

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Blk Dnm Relaunches as Luxury Brand With Fall 2023 Collection: Details

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Blk Dnm Relaunches as Luxury Brand With Fall 2023 Collection: Details

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Blk Dnm Relaunches as Luxury Brand With Fall 2023 Collection: Details

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Blk Dnm Relaunches as Luxury Brand With Fall 2023 Collection: Details

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Blk Dnm Relaunches as Luxury Brand With Fall 2023 Collection: Details

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Blk Dnm Relaunches as Luxury Brand With Fall 2023 Collection: Details

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Blk Dnm Relaunches as Luxury Brand With Fall 2023 Collection: Details

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Blk Dnm Relaunches as Luxury Brand With Fall 2023 Collection: Details

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Blk Dnm Relaunches as Luxury Brand With Fall 2023 Collection: Details

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Blk Dnm Relaunches as Luxury Brand With Fall 2023 Collection: Details

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Blk Dnm Relaunches as Luxury Brand With Fall 2023 Collection: Details

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Blk Dnm Relaunches as Luxury Brand With Fall 2023 Collection: Details

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Blk Dnm Relaunches as Luxury Brand With Fall 2023 Collection: Details

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Blk Dnm Relaunches as Luxury Brand With Fall 2023 Collection: Details

Hot Summer Bags

Blk Dnm Relaunches as Luxury Brand With Fall 2023 Collection: Details

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Blk Dnm Relaunches as Luxury Brand With Fall 2023 Collection: Details

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Blk Dnm Relaunches as Luxury Brand With Fall 2023 Collection: Details

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Blk Dnm Relaunches as Luxury Brand With Fall 2023 Collection: Details

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Blk Dnm Relaunches as Luxury Brand With Fall 2023 Collection: Details

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Blk Dnm Relaunches as Luxury Brand With Fall 2023 Collection: Details

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Blk Dnm Relaunches as Luxury Brand With Fall 2023 Collection: Details

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Blk Dnm Relaunches as Luxury Brand With Fall 2023 Collection: Details

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Blk Dnm Relaunches as Luxury Brand With Fall 2023 Collection: Details

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Blk Dnm Relaunches as Luxury Brand With Fall 2023 Collection: Details

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Blk Dnm Relaunches as Luxury Brand With Fall 2023 Collection: Details

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Blk Dnm Relaunches as Luxury Brand With Fall 2023 Collection: Details

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Blk Dnm Relaunches as Luxury Brand With Fall 2023 Collection: Details

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Blk Dnm Relaunches as Luxury Brand With Fall 2023 Collection: Details

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Blk Dnm Relaunches as Luxury Brand With Fall 2023 Collection: Details

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Blk Dnm Relaunches as Luxury Brand With Fall 2023 Collection: Details

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Blk Dnm Relaunches as Luxury Brand With Fall 2023 Collection: Details

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Blk Dnm Relaunches as Luxury Brand With Fall 2023 Collection: Details

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Blk Dnm Relaunches as Luxury Brand With Fall 2023 Collection: Details

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Blk Dnm Relaunches as Luxury Brand With Fall 2023 Collection: Details

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Blk Dnm Relaunches as Luxury Brand With Fall 2023 Collection: Details

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad