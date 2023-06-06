Born X Raised Collaborates With Levi’s 

Born X Raised designer Spanto is using his upcoming collaboration to pay homage to his Indigenous roots and honor his late father.

The Los Angeles-based streetwear label is joining forces with Levi’s on an apparel collaboration that offers Spanto’s take on popular Levi’s styles, including the Levi’s 501 jeans.

Spanto took inspiration from his half-Apache, half-Seneca heritage for the collection, using his late father’s belongings as sources of inspiration. Spanto also referenced his upbringing visiting his father and his relatives in White River, Arizona.

The collection offers versions of Levi’s 501s, Levi’s Trucker jacket and a graphic T-shirt that are designed with graphic images of angels. On the Levi’s 501 light wash styles, the angel motif is featured on the front and back of the pant legs. The selvedge 501 style features the imagery as a leather patchwork that runs down the outer seam of both pant legs.

Styles from the Born X Raised and Levi’s collaboration. Courtesy

The Trucker Jacket also features the angel motif, as well as the phrase “Born x Raised In Loving Memory” embroidered on the back.

The collaboration comes during Levi’s 150th anniversary of its iconic 501 jeans, which it is celebrating this year with a series of campaigns and activations. Last month, Levi’s hosted a 501 immersive experience in San Francisco.

This is also Born X Raised’s latest collaboration. Last December, the streetwear brand teamed with the NFL to create a collection of T-shirts and hoodies for each of the league’s football teams.

The Born X Raised and Levi’s collaboration is available online starting Tuesday. The collection ranges in price from $180 to $325.