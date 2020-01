Back on the couture schedule for the first time since 2016, Bouchra Jarrar has added many au courant elements to her exacting, soigné brand of fashion. Her salon-style show today at her Parisian apartment will feature a diverse cast from ages 18 to 70 — including men. She’s also dusted off some archival styles — a tuxedo suit and a killer leather Perfecto — and will introduce her first logo, her initials writ small on a rock-concert T-shirt.

At an exclusive preview Tuesday, the designer was wearing a mohair cardigan, Adidas track pants and Nike sneakers, and her collection, dubbed Edition No. 1, reflects her relaxed and sanguine spirit, particularly the slouchy pantsuits in languid wool, and a loose, romantic smock in silk. There was still strict tailoring, including handsome trenchcoats a man or woman could wear, and Jarrar’s fetish flourishes of feathers and beads, here as majestic collars to lift the head, there as a flourish on the shoulder of a sleeveless jacket.