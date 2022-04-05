Bridal Fashion Week Returns to New York

New York Luxury Bridal Fashion Week is running from Wednesday to Friday with a hybrid schedule of in-person shows, presentations and market appointments, as well as virtual collection debuts, for the 2023 season.

“Each designer will decide and communicate what their specific plans will be,” The Bridal Council said of the April market, which is shaping up to be a robust calendar to match the uptick of weddings coming out of the pandemic. “The demand is there from the brides. This year is set to be the biggest number of weddings since 1984,” Michelle Iacovelli, executive director of the council, further explained.

For the fourth season, The Bridal Council is continuing its partnership with Pullquest to feature the 2023 collections on The Bridal Council x Pullquest’s digital showroom platform. The site will display the online presentation schedule and continue to act as a digital marketing tool and sales platform with collection imagery and videos, downloadable press kits and more for six months following Luxury Bridal Fashion Week.

A preview of The Bridal Council x PullQuest homepage.

“The wonderful thing is over 13 countries will be represented by designers traveling to New York City, the capital of bridal,” Iacovelli told WWD. “What’s interesting is that even though collections will be presented digitally, the brands will still be in New York doing market appointments, it’s a real hybrid.”

Global designers to be featured on The Bridal Council x Pullquest’s platform include Amsale, Anne Barge, Dana Harel, Ines Di Santo, Jesus Peiro, Kaviar Gauche, Lea-Ann Belter, Madeline Gardner, Maria Elena Headpieces, Mira Zwillinger, Naeem Khan, Neta Dover, Peter Langner, Romona Keveza, Sachin and Babi and Sareh Nouri.

In addition to those featured on PullQuest, the CFDA’s New York Luxury Bridal Fashion Week calendar, created in collaboration with The Bridal Council, is full of in-person and digital bridal events from Wednesday to Friday. For instance, Sachin & Babi and Naeem Khan are scheduled to debut runway shows of their new collections, while Ines di Santo will be hosting in-person appointments.

From emerging to established, additional bridal brands featured on the calendar include Elie Saab, Theia, Monique Lhuillier, Enaura, Francesca Miranda, Rami Ali Ali, Rosie Assoulin Bridal, Eve of Milady, Pia Gladys Perey, Berta, Sophie et Voila, Honor, LoveShackFancy, Jenny Yoo, Halfpenny London, Verdin, Anne Barge, Vera Wang, Rebecca Schoneveld, Nadia Manjarrez Studio, Odylyne the Ceremony, Julie Vino, Morilee by Madeline Gardner, Galia Lahav, Houghton, Lihi Hod, Lela Rose, Inbar Freiman, Rita Vinieris, Sheila Frank, Besa, Justin Alexander Signature, Savannah Miller, Scorcesa and Kelly Faetanini.