Three Highlights to See at New York Luxury Bridal Fashion Week

New York Luxury Bridal Fashion Week marks its return with a schedule of in-person presentations, runway shows, appointments and digital events from Tuesday to Friday.

“This season we are delighted to welcome back buyers from around the world to New York City to see and buy the collections of our designer members. We will have over 35 designers, representing 16 countries,” Michele Iacovelli, executive director of the Bridal Council, told WWD. “The collections will continue to be showcased through our digital showroom platform The Bridal Council x Pullquest.”

Throughout the week Bridal Council members Kelly Faetanini, Berta, Galia Lahav and Mark Ingram will be opening the doors to their new bridal salons across the city; Badgley Mischka is returning to the calendar with a spring presentation on Wednesday; bridal accessory label Monieve is teaming with Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture to debut “a bespoke moment,” and One Fine Day Bridal Market will open the doors to its trade-only event featuring 30 global bridal collections.

In addition, the CFDA’s Luxury Bridal Fashion Week calendar, created in collaboration with The Bridal Council, is filled with spring and fall 2023 collection debuts from the likes of Viktor & Rolf Mariage, Pronovias Atelier, Scorcesa, Monique Lhuillier, Lela Rose, Meruert Tolegen, David’s Bridal, Andrew Kwon and more.

Here, WWD highlights three brands to see during October’s New York Luxury Bridal Fashion Week.

A look from LaPointe Bridal Spring 2023

Brand: LaPointe

Designer: Sally LaPointe

Backstory: Luxury womenswear designer and creative director Sally LaPointe is officially expanding into bridal for the first time, debuting a collection of brand signatures in monochromatic cream “for the new bride,” that will be shown during Bridal Fashion Week and be available for preorder exclusively on the brand’s e-commerce starting Tuesday.

“LaPointe is an attitude; statement dressing that embraces simple, effective empowerment of individual expression and I believe now more than ever brides are looking for this. She is seeking alternatives to the traditional and expected world of bridal — I designed this collection with this new bride in mind,” LaPointe told WWD.

Key pieces: A sheer cotton viscose intarsia dress with ostrich feathers; stretch scuba long-sleeve bandeau bodysuit; ombre feather embroidery single-breasted blazer; sequin viscose low-waisted trouser with ostrich feathers.

Retail prices: $175 to $4,200

Houghton’s “Khloe” dress

Brand: Houghton by Katharine Polk

Designer: Katharine Polk

Backstory: Houghton was founded in 2011 by Katharine Polk with a debut fall 2012 collection of modern, alternative eveningwear. Fast forward to 2021 and Polk retained control of her label, relocated to Los Angeles and, “relaunched with a new direction heavily focused on size inclusivity offering every style from 00 to 30-plus,” the brand told WWD. Furthermore, the label has gained momentum through celebrity dressing, having designed custom pieces and worked with the likes of Ashley Graham, Khloé Kardashian, Melanie Lynskey and Hunter McGrady.

For the fall season, Polk is debuting an edited assortment of “statement couture styles,” including the “Spencer” gown, an updated version of the bestselling “Khloe” in white latex and a latex trenchcoat.

Key pieces: The “Khloe” dress; “LuLu” gown; “Harper” cocktail dress; “Hart” gown; “Katharine” tuxedo.

Retail prices: $995 to $20,000

A look from La Chenille Bridal

Brand: Le Chenille

Designer: Demi Thomas

Backstory: Launched in 2021 by chief executive officer Demi Thomas, La Chenille is a new Black-owned luxury bridal beachwear brand that focuses on crafting beach-minded wedding designs for elopements, bachelorette parties, weddings or additional dressing for ongoing wedding activities. The brand’s latest “Enchanted Moonlight” collection for spring 2023 features romantic floral appliqués, beading, playful ruffles, crystals and sequined tulle across styles that allude to blooms under the moon’s glow.

“We believe in elevating all parts of the pre-wedding, wedding and post-wedding beach or pool events to a luxurious moment of romance that shouldn’t be confined to traditional wedding venues,” the brand told WWD.

Key pieces: Bridal swimwear, cover-ups, beach accessories, skin care and debut wedding attire.

Retail prices: $1,300 to $6,500