Discretion is a relative concept — especially when the dress code calls for camp. At Monday night’s Met Gala, these ladies nailed it. As for Ezra Miller, there’s no scale on which he’d weigh in as discreet, but his Burberry look was smart (as in intelligent, not chic). It was chic, too.

Gwyneth Paltrow — Audaciously non-compliant in Chloé.

Alicia Keys — Channeling Ava Gardner in Carolina Herrera.

Ciara — The glorious coiffeur accessorized by a spare Dundas dress.

Naomi Campbell — Ever stunning, here in Valentino feathers, silk and lace.

Lucy Boynton — Otherworldly in Prada.

Gemma Chan — Regal and refined in Tom Ford.

Julia Garner — Glistening goddess in Zac Posen.

Rachel Brosnahan — A lot of dress, but a beautiful dress and not a costume, by Erdem.

Florence Welch — Gucci’s glam dragon lady, ethereal and enchanting.

Ezra Miller — Genuinely provocative painted eyes and Burberry pinstripes.

Cara Delevingne — Camp, color, an upbeat message and no clunky train, in Dior Couture.

Diane von Furstenberg — Your tired, your poor? How about your eternally fabulous?