Like all major fashion designers, Marc Jacobs is focused on the impact of coronavirus on his company. Right now, his primary concern is his staff — “my team, my family,” he called the Marc Jacobs employees. With his brand under the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton umbrella, Jacobs knows that, at least for the foreseeable future, that family will be taken care of. But apart from the group wellbeing, Jacobs isn’t quite ready to strategize recovery. “I can’t predict the future,” he said. “I can use this time to reflect on how do we refocus a business…but I’m not there yet.”

WWD: Life is suddenly very different for all of us. How are you dealing with it?