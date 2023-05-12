×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: May 12, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Pitti Uomo Readies Packed Summer Edition as Menswear Blooms

Fashion

Maison Margiela CEO to Depart

Business

Richemont Sees Sales Soar, Strong Gains Across All Regions in Fiscal 2023

Brigitte Burke Remembered in Paris

Family members and LVMH executives attended the tribute event at the Musée de l'Orangerie.

FRANCE - MAY 02: Paris's Museum of Orangerie in Paris, France on May 02nd , 2006. (Photo by Raphael GAILLARDE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
A tribute event for Brigitte Burke was held at Musée de l'Orangerie in Paris. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Brigitte Burke, wife of LVMH executive Michael Burke, was remembered Thursday as a woman of incomparable warmth, positivity, determination and resilience.

She passed away at home in Miami on Feb. 23 at age 65 after a long battle with cancer, and about 200 people gathered at the Musée de l’Orangerie in Paris for a tribute event whose dress code was “an outfit in memory of Brigitte’s joyful spirit and sunny disposition.”

Michael Burke was flanked by Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, and Sidney Toledano, chairman and CEO of LVMH Fashion Group, as two Louis Vuitton employees with golden voices opened the program, singing a rendition of “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

Related Galleries

A wide swath of LVMH’s top executives attended, and many of the group’s creative directors, including Nicolas Ghesquière and Pharrell Williams from Louis Vuitton; Kim Jones and Silvia Venturini Fendi from Fendi (Jones also designs menswear at Dior); Loewe’s Jonathan Anderson; Off-White’s Ib Kamara; Dior Joallerie’s Victoire de Castellane, and Emilio Pucci’s Camille Miceli.

Surrounded by Claude Monet’s majestic murals in one of the oval-shaped rooms that together form the symbol for eternity, guests heard tributes that were sometimes heart-wrenching, and often uplifting.

They gasped with emotion and fought tears when her five sons, the youngest only 16, filed on stage, their comportment, bravery and diction — one read poems by Shel Silverstein — a testament to her fine teachings.

A noted expert on child psychology, Burke advocated and radiated positivity, caring and grace. While she had no official role at LVMH, she frequently welcomed executive committee members for dinners at home, used her dancing prowess and joie de vivre to get many fashion parties started, and was a reassuring, calming presence for the creative teams at fashion shows.

Burke’s twin sister, Fabienne, recounted about how Brigitte fought her disease with great courage, determination and hope. “What luck I had to have you as my twin,” she said.

Arnault spoke of Brigitte’s personal charm and charisma, noting, “She’s the only person I’ve ever met that Michael never criticized,” he joked, prompting some chuckles and a moment of levity.

“They made an extraordinary couple,” he said of the Burkes.

Williams took a spiritual tack at the mic, noting that Brigitte “generated a lot of light” and “that energy is now in the universe.

“I am happy and honored to pay tribute, and to experience the love that is in this room tonight,” he said. “For some, it’s a loss, but to heaven, she’s a gain.”

Michael Burke closed the tribute program, pausing for a long moment at the podium, and then reading from a prepared speech — something he never does — so he wouldn’t choke up. He and Brigitte had been together 50 years.

In her obituary notice, Burke included a quote from Victor Hugo: “You are no longer where you were, but you are everywhere that I am.”

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Brigitte Burke Remembered in Paris

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Brigitte Burke Remembered in Paris

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Brigitte Burke Remembered in Paris

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Brigitte Burke Remembered in Paris

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Brigitte Burke Remembered in Paris

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Brigitte Burke Remembered in Paris

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Brigitte Burke Remembered in Paris

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Brigitte Burke Remembered in Paris

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Brigitte Burke Remembered in Paris

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Brigitte Burke Remembered in Paris

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Brigitte Burke Remembered in Paris

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Brigitte Burke Remembered in Paris

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Brigitte Burke Remembered in Paris

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Brigitte Burke Remembered in Paris

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Brigitte Burke Remembered in Paris

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Brigitte Burke Remembered in Paris

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Brigitte Burke Remembered in Paris

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Brigitte Burke Remembered in Paris

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Brigitte Burke Remembered in Paris

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Brigitte Burke Remembered in Paris

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Brigitte Burke Remembered in Paris

Hot Summer Bags

Brigitte Burke Remembered in Paris

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Brigitte Burke Remembered in Paris

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Brigitte Burke Remembered in Paris

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Brigitte Burke Remembered in Paris

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brigitte Burke Remembered in Paris

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Brigitte Burke Remembered in Paris

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Brigitte Burke Remembered in Paris

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Brigitte Burke Remembered in Paris

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Brigitte Burke Remembered in Paris

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Brigitte Burke Remembered in Paris

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Brigitte Burke Remembered in Paris

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Brigitte Burke Remembered in Paris

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Brigitte Burke Remembered in Paris

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Brigitte Burke Remembered in Paris

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Brigitte Burke Remembered in Paris

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Brigitte Burke Remembered in Paris

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Brigitte Burke Remembered in Paris

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Brigitte Burke Remembered in Paris

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Brigitte Burke Remembered in Paris

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Brigitte Burke Remembered in Paris

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad