×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: May 26, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Cannes Film Festival: Léa Seydoux on ‘Crimes,’ Compulsion and Working With Nicolas Ghesquière

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Express Bucks Trend; Raises Outlook While Decreasing Supply Chain Costs

Fashion

They Are Wearing: Frieze Frame

Britain’s V&A to Stage Major Gabrielle Chanel Show in 2023

“Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion Manifesto” will be the first U.K. exhibition dedicated to the work of Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel.

The V&A in London is set
The V&A in London is set to stage a major Chanel exhibition in 2023. Image Courtesy of Chanel/Peter Kelleher

LONDON — Following the storming success of the “Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” exhibition, the Victoria & Albert Museum is banking on fashion once again, with major Chanel exhibition set for September 2023.

“Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion Manifesto” will be the first U.K. exhibition dedicated to the work of Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel. It will look to chart the evolution of Chanel’s designs from the opening of her first millinery boutique in Paris in 1910, to the show of her final collection in 1971.

Featuring more than 180 looks seen together for the first time, the exhibition will explore the designer’s democratic, offbeat approach to fashion, which paved the way for a new way of dressing.

The show will also feature jewelry, accessories, cosmetics and perfumes, the latter of which have generated a fortune for the house since they were launched.

Related Galleries

Britain's V&A to Stage Major Gabrielle
The V&A in London will stage a major Chanel exhibition in September 2023. Image Courtesy of Chanel

Based upon an exhibition of the same name organized by the Palais Galliera in Paris in 2020, the exhibition will be “reimagined for the V&A.” It will feature rarely seen pieces from the London museum’s collection alongside looks from Palais Galliera and the Patrimoine de Chanel, the heritage collections of the fashion house in Paris.

Key pieces on display will include outfits created for British model Anne Gunning (later Lady Nutting) and Hollywood actresses Lauren Bacall and Marlene Dietrich.

Through eight themed sections, the exhibition will explore Chanel’s innovative approach to fabric, silhouette and construction and will examine how she drafted a new framework for fashion in the 20th century, according to the V&A.

It will also highlight Chanel’s British inspirations, such as her adoption of tweed as well as other British-made textiles.

Director of the V&A, Tristram Hunt, said the V&A was “delighted to be partnering with Chanel and the Palais Galliera on this exhibition, which provides us with the opportunity to explore the origins and elements of this enduring style, and to display little-known historic Chanel garments from the V&A collection.”

The upcoming Chanel show at the
The upcoming Chanel show at the V&A will expand on the 2020 exhibition at the Palais Galliera in Paris. Image Courtesy of Chanel/Peter Kelleher

Bruno Pavlovsky, president of Chanel Fashion and president of Chanel SAS, said that by showcasing the designer’s contribution to the history of fashion, “as well as the incredible relevance and permanence of the Chanel style, this exhibition will highlight one of the greatest visionaries of our time.”

The show will take place with the support of Chanel, and will run from Sept. 16, 2023, until Feb. 25, 2024, at the museum’s Sainsbury Gallery.

Tickets to “Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams,” which took place in 2019, sold out less than three weeks after opening, and welcomed more than 100,000 visitors. The show’s run was extended from July until September of that year and was one of the most successful in the museum’s history.

“We knew that ‘Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams’ would be popular, but we have been overwhelmed by the phenomenal visitor response to date,” Hunt said in 2019.

The largest and most comprehensive British show on the House of Dior, it was a grand sweep of sparkle, rippling wool, sculpted jackets and floral prints and motifs. It threw light on the designer’s fascination with Britain, his “lines” and defining looks, and his international outlook and inspirations from history.

FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM ON CHANEL, SEE: 

Chanel Goes ‘Rock Coco’ With Opulent Couture Collection

Chanel Resort 2023

Chanel Couture Spring 2022

Britain's V&A to Stage Major Gabrielle

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Britain's V&A to Stage Major Gabrielle

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Britain's V&A to Stage Major Gabrielle

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Britain's V&A to Stage Major Gabrielle

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Britain's V&A to Stage Major Gabrielle

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Britain's V&A to Stage Major Gabrielle

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Britain's V&A to Stage Major Gabrielle

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Britain's V&A to Stage Major Gabrielle

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Britain's V&A to Stage Major Gabrielle

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Britain's V&A to Stage Major Gabrielle

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Britain's V&A to Stage Major Gabrielle

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Britain's V&A to Stage Major Gabrielle

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Britain's V&A to Stage Major Gabrielle

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Britain's V&A to Stage Major Gabrielle

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Britain's V&A to Stage Major Gabrielle

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Britain's V&A to Stage Major Gabrielle

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Britain's V&A to Stage Major Gabrielle

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Britain's V&A to Stage Major Gabrielle

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Britain's V&A to Stage Major Gabrielle

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Britain's V&A to Stage Major Gabrielle

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Britain's V&A to Stage Major Gabrielle

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Britain's V&A to Stage Major Gabrielle

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Britain's V&A to Stage Major Gabrielle

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Britain's V&A to Stage Major Gabrielle

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Britain's V&A to Stage Major Gabrielle

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Britain's V&A to Stage Major Gabrielle

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Britain's V&A to Stage Major Gabrielle

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Britain's V&A to Stage Major Gabrielle

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Britain's V&A to Stage Major Gabrielle

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Britain's V&A to Stage Major Gabrielle

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Britain's V&A to Stage Major Gabrielle

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Britain's V&A to Stage Major Gabrielle

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Britain's V&A to Stage Major Gabrielle

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Britain's V&A to Stage Major Gabrielle

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Britain's V&A to Stage Major Gabrielle

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Britain's V&A to Stage Major Gabrielle

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Britain's V&A to Stage Major Gabrielle

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Britain's V&A to Stage Major Gabrielle

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Britain's V&A to Stage Major Gabrielle

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Britain's V&A to Stage Major Gabrielle

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

Britain's V&A to Stage Major Gabrielle

Video: Tommy Hilfiger and Zendaya Preview Round 2 of Their Fashion Collab

Christopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Spring 2020: Getting Dressed With Christopher John Rogers

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad