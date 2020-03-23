By  on March 23, 2020

LONDON — The British Fashion Council thinks that the U.K. government could be doing a lot more to support fashion businesses.

That’s why the nonprofit organization will be meeting with government officials this week and laying out a series of requests addressing the challenges faced by industry professionals and business owners at the moment, to encourage further aid, in addition to existing initiatives such as job retention strategies, business interruption loan schemes and deferral of VAT and income tax payments.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers