LONDON — The British Fashion Council has named four new board directors in its bid to become a more inclusive and diverse organization.

The new appointees are Jamie Gill, chief executive officer of Roksanda; June Sarpong, director of creative diversity at the BBC; Scott Morrison, founder of creative consultancy The Boom!; and Sian Westerman, senior advisor at Rothschild & Co.

They will join the BFC Executive Board as non-executive directors alongside existing members Stephanie Phair, who is board chair; Dylan Jones, men’s wear chair; Caroline Rush, chief executive officer; Laura Strain, chief operating officer, and Anya Hindmarch and David Pemsel, both of whom are non-executive directors.

Phair said “each one of them brings unique experience and knowledge to the board, and I look forward to working with them on our strategy, which will continue to support and promote British talent while tackling the key issues such as sustainability, diversity and inclusion in the fashion industry.”

Gill said he intends to use his “diverse career background of architecture, accountancy and venture capital to support emerging British brands with the tools they need to scale internationally.”

He said it is more important than ever that the British fashion industry becomes a “sustainable, thriving hub, inclusive of all walks of life.”

Sarpong, said she would play a role “behind the scenes, to help champion diversity and inclusion being at the heart of the BFC’s decision making processes.”

Morrison added that he wants to “unblock, unlock and unleash the future we want to see for one of the U.K.’s most creative industries.”

Westerman, who has long worked with the BFC on fundraising, mentoring and strategizing, noted that the fashion industry contributed 35 billion pounds to U.K. GDP in 2019, and that momentum needs to continue despite myriad challenges.

“As the industry faces the challenges of COVID-19, Brexit and the need to adapt and evolve to be more inclusive and sustainable, the renowned U.K.-based creative talent needs more support than ever to deliver sustainable, commercially strong businesses with the resources and business skills to compete in the global market.”