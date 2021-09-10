London Show Rooms to Stage First Designer Event in Milan in September

MILAN CALLING: The British Fashion Council is taking its London Show Rooms designer event to Milan for the first time.

The event, which normally takes place in Paris, will spotlight 11 designers and give them access to all of the footfall, crowds, customers and buyers Milan has to offer during fashion week.

The BFC is partnering with the White Milano trade show, which will take place from Sept. 23-26. The London designer event will be located at Superstudio Più, on via Tortona 27, within the renewed White setup, which this season includes special content and entertainment.

An announcement is expected Friday.

London Show Rooms has been going since 2008 and the pop-up usually takes place in Paris. Its aim is to support business growth opportunities for emerging designers. Among the designers taking part this season are Duran Lantink, Ahluwalia, Edward Crutchley, Saul Nash, Jordanluca and Palmer Harding.

“We are excited to announce this new partnership with White for September 2021,” said BFC chief executive officer Caroline Rush.

“The BFC is committed to strengthening British fashion in the global economy, and being able to support designer businesses sell their collections in Milan is fantastic. We look forward to this new partnership which will help the designers reach new audiences.”

Access to White is exclusively reserved to buyers, press and fashion industry professionals.

Massimiliano Bizzi, founder of White, said the organization was “proud to confirm our international approach by partnering up with the British Fashion Council. This contribution is highly valuable for the entire Milan Fashion Week.”

As reported, Milan is preparing for a bumper lineup of shows and presentations, and the return of physical events. In-person events account for 125 of the 173 appointments scheduled for show week, which runs from Sept. 21 to 27.

Prada, Fendi, Giorgio Armani, Versace, Missoni, Salvatore Ferragamo, Marni, Max Mara, Jil Sander, Alberta Ferretti, Etro and MSGM are among the established names slated to present their collections in-person, while Emilio Pucci, Dsquared2, Antonio Marras, GCDS and Philipp Plein are some of the brands sticking to the digital format this season.