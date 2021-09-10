×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: September 10, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Bulgari Brings the Party Back to The Standard

Business

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon Talks Consumer Spending and COVID-19-Related Issues

Fashion

Carolina Herrera and Wes Gordon’s 40 Years of Divine Decadence

London Show Rooms to Stage First Designer Event in Milan in September

The British Fashion Council is working with White Milano to showcase 11 designers including Duran Lantink and Ahluwalia.

Priya Ahluwalia
Priya Ahluwalia Virginie Khateeb for WWD

MILAN CALLING: The British Fashion Council is taking its London Show Rooms designer event to Milan for the first time.

The event, which normally takes place in Paris, will spotlight 11 designers and give them access to all of the footfall, crowds, customers and buyers Milan has to offer during fashion week.

The BFC is partnering with the White Milano trade show, which will take place from Sept. 23-26. The London designer event will be located at Superstudio Più, on via Tortona 27, within the renewed White setup, which this season includes special content and entertainment.

An announcement is expected Friday.

London Show Rooms has been going since 2008 and the pop-up usually takes place in Paris. Its aim is to support business growth opportunities for emerging designers. Among the designers taking part this season are Duran Lantink, Ahluwalia, Edward Crutchley, Saul Nash, Jordanluca and Palmer Harding.

Related Galleries

“We are excited to announce this new partnership with White for September 2021,” said BFC chief executive officer Caroline Rush.

“The BFC is committed to strengthening British fashion in the global economy, and being able to support designer businesses sell their collections in Milan is fantastic. We look forward to this new partnership which will help the designers reach new audiences.”

Access to White is exclusively reserved to buyers, press and fashion industry professionals.

Massimiliano Bizzi, founder of White, said the organization was “proud to confirm our international approach by partnering up with the British Fashion Council. This contribution is highly valuable for the entire Milan Fashion Week.”

As reported, Milan is preparing for a bumper lineup of shows and presentations, and the return of physical events. In-person events account for 125 of the 173 appointments scheduled for show week, which runs from Sept. 21 to 27.

Prada, Fendi, Giorgio Armani, Versace, Missoni, Salvatore Ferragamo, Marni, Max Mara, Jil Sander, Alberta Ferretti, Etro and MSGM are among the established names slated to present their collections in-person, while Emilio Pucci, Dsquared2, Antonio Marras, GCDS and Philipp Plein are some of the brands sticking to the digital format this season.

London Show Rooms to Stage First

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

London Show Rooms to Stage First

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

London Show Rooms to Stage First

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

London Show Rooms to Stage First

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

London Show Rooms to Stage First

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

London Show Rooms to Stage First

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

London Show Rooms to Stage First

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

London Show Rooms to Stage First

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

London Show Rooms to Stage First

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

London Show Rooms to Stage First

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

London Show Rooms to Stage First

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

London Show Rooms to Stage First

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

London Show Rooms to Stage First

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

London Show Rooms to Stage First

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

London Show Rooms to Stage First

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

London Show Rooms to Stage First

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

London Show Rooms to Stage First

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

London Show Rooms to Stage First

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

London Show Rooms to Stage First

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

London Show Rooms to Stage First

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
London Show Rooms to Stage First

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

London Show Rooms to Stage First

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

London Show Rooms to Stage First

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

London Show Rooms to Stage First

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

London Show Rooms to Stage First

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

London Show Rooms to Stage First

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

London Show Rooms to Stage First

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

London Show Rooms to Stage First

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

London Show Rooms to Stage First

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

London Show Rooms to Stage First

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

London Show Rooms to Stage First

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

London Show Rooms to Stage First

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

London Show Rooms to Stage First

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

London Show Rooms to Stage First

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

London Show Rooms to Stage First

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

London Show Rooms to Stage First

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

London Show Rooms to Stage First

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad