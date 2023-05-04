Coronation Nation

Retailers and brands of all stripes are marking the Coronation on Saturday with merchandise ranging from high-end jewelry and accessories to biscuits and tea. Here, a look at some of the commemorative merchandise on offer around town. LONDON —
Fortnum & Mason Coronation Tea. Courtesy of Fortnum & Mason/David Goymer
Fortnum & Mason’s Kingdom Honey selection.
A gouache painting of the David Morris Coronation Tiara.
A gouache painting of the spinel Coronation ring by David Morris.
British milliner Justin Smith has created a couture crown made from 319 Scrabble tiles inspired by the St Edward’s Crown,
in celebration of Scrabble’s 75 th anniversary and the coronation of King Charles III.
A tiara by DeBeers to mark the Coronation. The tiara the tiara is set with more than 40 carats of natural diamonds. Other materials include colored titanium and platinum.
Fabergé has created two 18k yellow gold egg lockets to mark the Coronation. They are hand-painted with a red guilloché enamel, and decorated with 17 round brilliant cut white diamonds. Each one contains a surprise that is revealed at the touch of a diamond button.
Image by Arjuna Gunarathne to mark the Coronation. Britain’s Royal Drawing School has commissioned alumni artists of its flagship postgraduate-level program, The Drawing Year, to create works that are personal reflections on the Coronation. The art is on show, and for sale, Christie’s, King Street, in London.
Image by Christopher Green of Westminster Abbey. Britain’s Royal Drawing School has commissioned alumni artists of its flagship postgraduate-level program, The Drawing Year, to create works that are personal reflections on the Coronation. The art is on show, and for salle, Christie’s, King Street, in
London.
Selfridges is selling Coronation-themed biscuits. This is one is made by Biscuiteers.
A Biscuiteers biscuit to mark the Coronation, for sale at
Selfridges online and in store.
Selfridges’ Coronation hamper, complete with all-butter shortbread, marmalade and chocolate.
MCM has adorned its Visetos bag with handpainted, regal motifs and laurel leaves.
Courtesy of MCM
Accessory brand Radley London has released a mini collection composed of nine new handbags with illustrations of the King’s Guard and the brand’s Scottie dog mascot trying on the Coronation robes for size.
Courtesy of Radley London
Burberry has partnered with King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla’s private residence, Highgrove, on a limited-edition scarf.
Courtesy of Burberry
Made from recycled cotton, Harrods has released a large tote bag featuring festive illustrations of Britain’s flags as well as the coronation date of May 6.
Courtesy of Harrods
One of late Queen Elizabeth II’s go-to leather goods brands, Launer, has released a limited-edition collection to mark the occasion. Each of the seven items comes in a shade inspired by King Charles’ racing colors.
Courtesy of Launer
John Smedley’s celebratory merino wool scarf, created in collaboration with south London based visual arts organization and disability charity Intoart, comes in two color ways and features an adapted illustration by Stanley Galton.
Courtesy of John Smedley
M&S, one of the U.K.’s most popular retailers, has released a wide ranging collection of items to celebrate the Coronation, ranging from Union Jack throws and bunting to cases of Coronation ale and celebratory tea hampers.
Courtesy of M&S
Featuring Britain’s national flowers as well as other patriotic symbols, British accessories and occasion wear brand Lalage’s ribbon scarf can be worn tied around bag handles, around wrists, or as a belt.
Courtesy of Lalage Beaumont
John Lewis and Waitrose, which are both owned and operated by the John Lewis Partnership, are joining in the Coronation festivities. Offerings include a chocolate coated “Jewel the Jack Russell Cake” and a Coronation Lewis Teddy Bear.
Courtesy of John Lewis
The Burlington Arcade has installed 55 flags and a 180 meter long carpet adorned with symbolic motifs, which will remain until May 31st. Accompanying the decor is an afternoon tea, held in partnership with Champagne Bollinger and Didier Patisserie, on from April 27th to May 14th.
Matt Alexander/PA Wire
Tyrrell’s coronation chicken flavor potato chips.
Waitrose
Cadbury’s Coronation-themed chocolate.
Cadbury
Taylor & Hart, using AI technology, has designed a new signet ring for King Charles III in honor of the Coronation.
Courtesy of Taylor & Hart
London fine jeweler Annoushka has issued an 18ct yellow gold amethyst and diamond Coronation Crown Locket Charm. It is a miniature representation of the St Edwards Crown which will be worn by King Charles III when he is anointed King.
Charlotte Tilbury has launched a special-edition Coronation Red lipstick, and is donating 100 percent of sales to The Prince’s Trust, the youth charity founded by King Charles III
Liberty’s Tudor Dream organic cotton fabric, which shows the Liberty flagship with shooting stars.
Liberty’s Floral Flag in organic cotton.
Charbonnel & Walker and de Gournay release a limited run of chocolate boxes in celebration of the forthcoming coronation of King Charles III. The bespoke design depicts British flora and fauna and has been individually hand painted onto a select edition of 75 boxes.