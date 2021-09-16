×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: September 16, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Kenzo Picks Streetwear Guru Nigo as Its Next Designer

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Moncler to Stage, Broadcast Mondogenius Event From Five Cities

Fashion

The 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards Nominees and Honorees Revealed

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in Latest Pepe Jeans Ads

Beckham and his fiancée engage in some serious displays of affection in the fall Pepe Jeans ads.

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz in the latest Pepe Jeans ads. Image Courtesy of Pepe Jeans

LONDON — Pepe Jeans is doubling down on Beckhams, casting Brooklyn and his fiancée, the American actress and director Nicola Peltz for the upcoming “Just Us” fall campaign, which shows the two decked in denim and eco-leather pieces.

The campaign, which launches Thursday, follows Beckham’s debut for Pepe earlier this year. As reported, he snapped himself wearing Pepe denim at the beach, part of a two-year collaboration with the brand that belongs to the Spanish group AWWG.

In that earlier campaign, Beckham took pictures of himself by the ocean with help from a frameless mirror. He was dressed in denim from Pepe’s collection that was made using the trademarked Wiser Wash process.

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz in the latest Pepe Jeans ads. Image Courtesy of Pepe Jeans.

This latest campaign has a whole different mood, with the loved-up couple smooching and clowning around. The images were shot by the photography duo Luigi & Iango, with a video made by the artist Zhamak Fullad.

Related Galleries

Beckham and Peltz are shown wearing denim pieces, the Pepe Jeans London signature logo T-shirt, the Perfecto Eco-Leather Jacket and allover print puffer jacket.

Hiring Beckham — and adding Peltz to the mix — is part of a major digital push by Pepe and a bid to appeal to a younger customer.

Marcella Wartenbergh, chief executive officer of Pepe and a former Calvin Klein and Calvin Klein Europe executive, said introducing Peltz to the campaign “felt like a natural progression after our first collaboration with Brooklyn. We love the artistic twist that Nicola manages to add to her looks while still in keeping with a casual style, and we think this fits fantastically with Pepe Jeans.”

Earlier this year, she described Beckham as “a true and relevant icon of his generation,” and said digital engagement was a big priority for Pepe.

She added that, over the past year, the company has shifted the bulk of its marketing strategies to be digital-first across a host of different channels.

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicole Peltz in the latest Pepe Jeans ads. Image Courtesy of Pepe Jeans.

“Consumers want a different relationship with brands nowadays, and we are now truly connecting with them via social media and digital channels,” she said earlier this year.

“Social media is the most inspiring way to connect with consumers, not just by posting, but via real engagement. We’re investing a lot of resources, financial and non-financial,” in connecting with customers online.

AWWG was founded in 2006 by the Spanish businessman Carlos Ortega. In addition to Pepe, its stable of brands includes Hackett and Façonnable. The group, formerly known as Pepe Jeans, is based between Barcelona and Madrid.

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad