Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in Latest Pepe Jeans Ads

LONDON — Pepe Jeans is doubling down on Beckhams, casting Brooklyn and his fiancée, the American actress and director Nicola Peltz for the upcoming “Just Us” fall campaign, which shows the two decked in denim and eco-leather pieces.

The campaign, which launches Thursday, follows Beckham’s debut for Pepe earlier this year. As reported, he snapped himself wearing Pepe denim at the beach, part of a two-year collaboration with the brand that belongs to the Spanish group AWWG.

In that earlier campaign, Beckham took pictures of himself by the ocean with help from a frameless mirror. He was dressed in denim from Pepe’s collection that was made using the trademarked Wiser Wash process.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz in the latest Pepe Jeans ads. Image Courtesy of Pepe Jeans.

This latest campaign has a whole different mood, with the loved-up couple smooching and clowning around. The images were shot by the photography duo Luigi & Iango, with a video made by the artist Zhamak Fullad.

Beckham and Peltz are shown wearing denim pieces, the Pepe Jeans London signature logo T-shirt, the Perfecto Eco-Leather Jacket and allover print puffer jacket.

Hiring Beckham — and adding Peltz to the mix — is part of a major digital push by Pepe and a bid to appeal to a younger customer.

Marcella Wartenbergh, chief executive officer of Pepe and a former Calvin Klein and Calvin Klein Europe executive, said introducing Peltz to the campaign “felt like a natural progression after our first collaboration with Brooklyn. We love the artistic twist that Nicola manages to add to her looks while still in keeping with a casual style, and we think this fits fantastically with Pepe Jeans.”

Earlier this year, she described Beckham as “a true and relevant icon of his generation,” and said digital engagement was a big priority for Pepe.

She added that, over the past year, the company has shifted the bulk of its marketing strategies to be digital-first across a host of different channels.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicole Peltz in the latest Pepe Jeans ads. Image Courtesy of Pepe Jeans.

“Consumers want a different relationship with brands nowadays, and we are now truly connecting with them via social media and digital channels,” she said earlier this year.

“Social media is the most inspiring way to connect with consumers, not just by posting, but via real engagement. We’re investing a lot of resources, financial and non-financial,” in connecting with customers online.

AWWG was founded in 2006 by the Spanish businessman Carlos Ortega. In addition to Pepe, its stable of brands includes Hackett and Façonnable. The group, formerly known as Pepe Jeans, is based between Barcelona and Madrid.