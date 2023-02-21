×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: February 21, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

JW Anderson RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

Moncler Motors Ahead With Artsy Mercedes-Benz Collaboration

Eye

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

Brooklyn Museum Plans Artists Ball With Help From Dior

The April 25 gala will honor artist and activist Carrie Mae Weems.

The scene at the Dior exhibit.
The scene at the Dior exhibit. Jillian Sollazzo/WWD

While the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Met Ball is all about fashion, across the East River the Brooklyn Museum’s Artists Ball is all about art.

Keeping true to that, the 12th annual Artists Ball will honor trailblazing artist and activist Carrie Mae Weems, whose 40-plus-year career cannot be defined by any one metier. The multidimensional talent’s body of work includes photographs, text, fabric, mixed media and installations. Through that she has documented the Black experience looking at themes of sexism, class and political systems, as well as challenging systemic violence against Black people.

Weems’ art will soon be featured in an exhibition at the museum titled “A Movement in Every Direction: Legacies of the Great Migration,” which traces the movement of millions of Black Americans from the post-Reconstruction South to other parts of the country. Her work has been featured in such shows at the museum as one in 2017, “We Wanted a Revolution: Black Radical Women, 1965-85,” and another in 2008, “Burning Down the House: Building a Feminist Art Collection.”

Related Galleries

The Brooklyn Museum’s curator and director Anne Pasternak said deciding to salute Weems at the April 25 gala didn’t involve a competition with anyone else. “When you think about what artists have had and are having great impact on the world, Carrie Mae comes to mind, frankly, quite immediately. She was the first and only person that we thought about for this year,” Pasternak said.

Although the spring gala is all about artists, for the first time this year it will be presented by Dior. Having first partnered for the fall 2021 debut of “Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” at the museum, the brand’s interest in staying involved and supporting the gala “thrilled” museum officials, Pasternak said. “They are such an artists-centered organization. They are so in tune with our audiences.”

Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri was honored at last year’s ball and she will co-chair this year’s gala with Regina Aldisert, Henry Elsesser, Marley B. Lewis, Janet Mock and Carla Shen. The art-centric host committee is made up of Marilyn Minter, Judy Chicago, KAWS, Jesse Krimes, Antwaun Sargent and Laurie Simmons. Artist and Brooklyn Museum board member Mickalene Thomas will be handling the decor at this year’s event.

Inevitably, the Artists’ Ball faces comparison to The Met Gala but each has its own place. Pasternak said, “The Met Ball is the fashion ball. This is the artists’ ball. This is an event that we have been doing for a very long time. This is not about celebrities coming in the latest gowns. This is about artists and people who love artists coming together and celebrating. It’s a very diverse audience. It’s a very fun party — Swizz Beatz DJs every year. There’s no comparison. It’s a completely different thing. The Met Gala is really to support their Costume Institute. The Artists Ball supports everything the [Brooklyn] Museum does.”

Recalling how when she first joined the Brooklyn Museum seven years ago, Pasternak said, “People used to say, ‘Well, we’re number two to The Met?’”

She continued, “Who wants to be number two, right?”

To that end, the team has been “putting a lot of effort into making the Brooklyn Museum a serious destination. We needed to carve out space that was additive in a city with extraordinary museums. So we decided that we need to be more like Brooklyn — progressive, curious, with a sense of humor, imperfect, embracing all of the different art forms, inclusive. We have been able to carve out some space through our exhibitions and programs. We’re seeing that because people are coming in record numbers to the museum.”

Noting how the Jan. 28 “First Saturday” celebration at the museum marked the 25th anniversary of that event, Pasternak said, “It was not lost on me, while watching thousands of young people, primarily BIPOC, dancing, celebrating, singing along to the music, learning poetry readings and taking curator tours in the galleries, that [that was happening] two weeks after Tyre Nichols was murdered [in Memphis, Tennessee]. The fact that the museum is known to be a welcoming and safe space for all people to come, celebrate, have joy and learn is something that we have worked very hard to do. It’s been very intentional.”

Saluting Weems is in line with that ideology in that the artist “has held up a mirror to societal exclusions and omissions, especially those in the art world in ways that really shocked and hanged the system,” Pasternak said. “With grace, bold honesty and beauty, she has been promoting the dignity of Black women and families. She was doing this at a time, when the Black family was being derided in the mainstream media. She’s organized and built a Black community with fellow artists because there is power in numbers. We worked with her during COVID-19, when she was doing her public service campaign [‘Resist COVID/Take 6!’] about how Black people need to protect themselves because Black and brown people were most affected by COVID-19. Her scope is limitless. We love to recognize not just the excellence of the artist, but the excellence of their practice as a whole. Really, there could not be a better honoree than Carrie Mae.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Brooklyn Museum Plans Artists Ball with Help from Dior

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Brooklyn Museum Plans Artists Ball with Help from Dior

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Brooklyn Museum Plans Artists Ball with Help from Dior

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Brooklyn Museum Plans Artists Ball with Help from Dior

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Brooklyn Museum Plans Artists Ball with Help from Dior

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Brooklyn Museum Plans Artists Ball with Help from Dior

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Brooklyn Museum Plans Artists Ball with Help from Dior

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Brooklyn Museum Plans Artists Ball with Help from Dior

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Brooklyn Museum Plans Artists Ball with Help from Dior

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Brooklyn Museum Plans Artists Ball with Help from Dior

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Brooklyn Museum Plans Artists Ball with Help from Dior

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Brooklyn Museum Plans Artists Ball with Help from Dior

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Brooklyn Museum Plans Artists Ball with Help from Dior

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Brooklyn Museum Plans Artists Ball with Help from Dior

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Brooklyn Museum Plans Artists Ball with Help from Dior

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Brooklyn Museum Plans Artists Ball with Help from Dior

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Brooklyn Museum Plans Artists Ball with Help from Dior

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Brooklyn Museum Plans Artists Ball with Help from Dior

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Brooklyn Museum Plans Artists Ball with Help from Dior

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Brooklyn Museum Plans Artists Ball with Help from Dior

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Brooklyn Museum Plans Artists Ball with Help from Dior

Hot Summer Bags

Brooklyn Museum Plans Artists Ball with Help from Dior

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Brooklyn Museum Plans Artists Ball with Help from Dior

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Brooklyn Museum Plans Artists Ball with Help from Dior

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Brooklyn Museum Plans Artists Ball with Help from Dior

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brooklyn Museum Plans Artists Ball with Help from Dior

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Brooklyn Museum Plans Artists Ball with Help from Dior

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Brooklyn Museum Plans Artists Ball with Help from Dior

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Brooklyn Museum Plans Artists Ball with Help from Dior

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Brooklyn Museum Plans Artists Ball with Help from Dior

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Brooklyn Museum Plans Artists Ball with Help from Dior

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Brooklyn Museum Plans Artists Ball with Help from Dior

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Brooklyn Museum Plans Artists Ball with Help from Dior

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Brooklyn Museum Plans Artists Ball with Help from Dior

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Brooklyn Museum Plans Artists Ball with Help from Dior

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Brooklyn Museum Plans Artists Ball with Help from Dior

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Brooklyn Museum Plans Artists Ball with Help from Dior

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Brooklyn Museum Plans Artists Ball with Help from Dior

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Brooklyn Museum Plans Artists Ball with Help from Dior

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Brooklyn Museum Plans Artists Ball with Help from Dior

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Brooklyn Museum Plans Artists Ball with Help from Dior

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Brooklyn Museum Plans Artists Ball with Help from Dior

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad