Brunello Cucinelli Sweeps Through London on Celebratory Tour

ALL IN THE FAMILY: As fashion parties go, Brunello Cucinelli’s dinner at Robin Birley’s Oswald’s club was one humdinger of an event. After 18 months of lockdowns and socializing from behind a mask — and at an arm’s length from friends and family — editors and guests were giddy at the prospect of partying without protection.

None more so than the host himself, who had multiple other reasons to celebrate. Cucinelli, who was decked out in a cream corduroy suit, was finally able to travel to London and cut the ribbon on his Bond Street store — a year after it opened. He was also named Designer of the Year earlier this week by British GQ.

After addressing the crowd, which had happily packed into Oswald’s, and greeted each other with real kisses (not air ones) and hugs, Cucinelli said he couldn’t wait to get back to Italy to show his team, and his beloved 100-year-old “babbo” — his dad — the GQ prize.

Brunello Cucinelli ’s store on New Bond Street. Image Courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli

“I grew up in the countryside, my father is a farmer, and it’s hard to believe that I have come this far,” said Cucinelli, adding that he still visits his father (who lives across the road from him) every day and the two often natter about the wonders of nature. The red and white vino flowed as guests dined on burrata and candied tomatoes; thick beef filets, and enough tiramisu to feed the whole of Mayfair.

Earlier in the day Cucinelli walked the streets of Mayfair with his family, including his wife Federica, daughters Carolina and Camilla and their respective husbands Alessio Piastrelli, who works on the brand’s men’s style team, and Riccardo Stefanelli, the company’s co-chief executive officer.

They also hosted a cocktail at the store, a two-story space on New Bond Street. Cucinelli pointed out that he was proud to be the latest occupier of a building long associated with art and beauty. In the Victorian era, it was an art gallery frequented by John Ruskin and Oscar Wilde, and later served as a concert hall. To honor those traditions he’s dedicated an entire room to the piano.