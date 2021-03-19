LONDON — Burberry is taking retail in new directions, building a virtual replica of its flagship Ginza store in Tokyo and inviting customers to browse and shop the spring 2021 collection.

After opening a hybrid digital-physical store in Shenzhen last summer, the brand has travelled northeast to Tokyo and partnered with Elle Digital Japan on the project.

According to Burberry, customers will be able to navigate themselves around the virtual store and make purchases by selecting digital icons.

The virtual space mirrors the physical Burberry Ginza store, and is built over three floors: the ground floor offers signature bags, the first and second floors offers a selection of women’s and men’s wear, including outerwear, T-shirts, hoodies and a silk twill short-sleeved shirt with graphic appliqués.

Burberry and Elle Digital Japan have also collaborated with the actress and film director Elaiza Ikeda to create five short films offering styling tips. The films are accessible at touchpoints throughout the virtual store.

The virtual store experience will be available for one month to April 18 on Elle Japan and Ellegirl Digital Japan.

The Burberry Ginza store opened in November 2019, and resembles Burberry’s flagship at 121 Regent Street in London. It has a pistachio-colored facade, an interior color palette of Burberry beige and pistachio.

As reported, Burberry’s Shenzhen store wants shoppers to press their WeChat accounts into action as they game their way around the store, making virtual, and real life, discoveries.

The 5,800-square-foot store spans 10 rooms and was created in collaboration with WeChat’s owner, Tencent. Located at the new Shenzhen Bay MixC development, it’s aiming to offer the world’s most sophisticated digital audience experiences that can straddle their online and physical worlds.

Thanks to a custom-made, mini WeChat program, the store offers games, personalized experiences, and the opportunity for customers to build and spend “social currency,” all in a polished, futuristic environment.