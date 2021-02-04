MAN’S WORLD: In a break from recent tradition, Burberry’s Riccardo Tisci will be showing his latest men’s collection as a stand-alone presentation during London Fashion Week, which runs from Feb. 19 to 23.

Burberry will be presenting its fall 2021 men’s wear collection on Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. as a digital presentation, without a live audience present.

There was no London Fashion Week men’s showcase in January due to COVID-19 restrictions and to earlier concerns about the U.K.’s post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

As a result, the British Fashion Council encouraged men’s designers to show during the women’s showcase in February, which will be a coed, digital-only event with no live audiences.

Burberry won’t be the only men’s collection on show this month, with brands including Dunhill, Edward Crutchley, Qasimi, Tiger of Sweden, Per Götesson and the unisex label Art School all on the schedule.

London Men’s Fashion Week is expected to resume in June, along with the other men’s wear showcases, pending lockdown restrictions.

It’s unclear why Burberry decided to split the two shows this season and what sort of event it has planned for the fall 2021 women’s collection.

The audience-free, digital show has proven to be a successful format for Burberry’s chief creative officer Tisci.

As reported in December, he scooped a fashion accolade for his spring 2021 show, which was livestreamed from a British birch forest with no guests present.

Tisci was honored in the creativity category at the British Fashion Awards for his “extraordinary creative thinking, teamed with Burberry’s core values of inclusivity and sustainability.”

The BFC said the brand’s innovative use of technology at London Fashion Week in September, and throughout its campaigns and global store launches, positioned it “not only as a leading creative brand, but as one with conscience and social responsibility.”

Burberry has been riding a digital wave in the past year, not only with its shows and ad campaigns but also in the stores.

Last summer, the brand opened a hybrid physical-digital store in Shenzhen, China. Shoppers are asked to press their WeChat accounts into action as they game their way around the store, making virtual and real-life discoveries.