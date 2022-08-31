Burberry Said Talking to Designers, Including Daniel Lee

LONDON – Burberry is exploring a new creative path, and speaking to designers who could potentially replace chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci, whose contract expires in early 2023.

According to industry sources, one of those designers is Daniel Lee, who made an abrupt departure from the Kering-owned Bottega Veneta late last year, shortly after the brand’s spring-summer 2022 runway show in Detroit, Michigan.

One source said that Lee and Burberry were in advanced discussions, although no deal has been signed.

Bottega Veneta creative director Daniel Lee Courtesy Photo

Burberry said Wednesday it does not comment on speculation.

The company, which is 100 percent quoted on the London Stock Exchange, has given no indication on Tisci’s future.

During its first-quarter results presentation in mid-July, Burberry said it was very happy with Tisci, and declined to comment on whether it was seeking to replace him.

It’s natural that Burberry would be looking at its creative options right now: Tisci took over nearly five years ago, and during that time has helped to expand the brand’s offer and build up key categories such as footwear, outerwear and men’s tailoring.

He has also pumped up Burberry’s social following, and stoked the flames of international demand with special, limited-edition product drops and a big focus on high-end leather accessories, especially the Olympia, Lola and TB monogram bags.

Tisci will show his next collection on Sept. 17, the eve of London Fashion Week, which runs from Sept. 18-22.

Burberry also welcomed a new CEO, Jonathan Akeroyd, earlier this year.

Akeroyd plans to lay out his new strategy for the company in November after Burberry’s interim results.

As part of his new roadmap, Akeroyd will likely be looking for a new talent to take over the creative helm of Burberry. According to sources, the brand has put out feelers to a number of prominent British designers in recent months.

As reported, Lee helped to revive Bottega Veneta, turning it into a hot ticket and a trend-setting label, and injecting a new and youthful spirit to the collections.

He delivered top-selling accessories, including the Pouch bag, and Cassette bag and the Lido sandals.

While sources said that Lee was shown the door following a string of complaints by Bottega Veneta staff, Kering described his departure as a joint decision. Since then, speculation has been rife about Lee’s next move.