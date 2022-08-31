×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday Digital Daily: August 31, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Sustainability

Lawsuits and Legislation Are Trying to Clean Up Fashion’s Greenwashing Problem

Fashion

Diane von Furstenberg to Host DVF Awards Event in Venice

Accessories

Luxury Footwear Is Standing Tall

Burberry Said Talking to Designers, Including Daniel Lee

Burberry is evaluating its options, and looking for a potential successor to chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci, according to industry sources.

Burberry's Riccardo Tisci will kick off
Burberry's Riccardo Tisci. Photo Courtesy of Burberry/Danko Steiner

LONDON – Burberry is exploring a new creative path, and speaking to designers who could potentially replace chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci, whose contract expires in early 2023.

According to industry sources, one of those designers is Daniel Lee, who made an abrupt departure from the Kering-owned Bottega Veneta late last year, shortly after the brand’s spring-summer 2022 runway show in Detroit, Michigan.

One source said that Lee and Burberry were in advanced discussions, although no deal has been signed.

Bottega Veneta creative director Daniel Lee Courtesy Photo

 

Related Galleries

Burberry said Wednesday it does not comment on speculation. 

The company, which is 100 percent quoted on the London Stock Exchange, has given no indication on Tisci’s future. 

During its first-quarter results presentation in mid-July, Burberry said it was very happy with Tisci, and declined to comment on whether it was seeking to replace him. 

It’s natural that Burberry would be looking at its creative options right now: Tisci took over nearly five years ago, and during that time has helped to expand the brand’s offer and build up key categories such as footwear, outerwear and men’s tailoring.

He has also pumped up Burberry’s social following, and stoked the flames of international demand with special, limited-edition product drops and a big focus on high-end leather accessories, especially the Olympia, Lola and TB monogram bags.

Tisci will show his next collection on Sept. 17, the eve of London Fashion Week, which runs from Sept. 18-22.

Burberry also welcomed a new CEO, Jonathan Akeroyd, earlier this year. 

Akeroyd plans to lay out his new strategy for the company in November after Burberry’s interim results. 

As part of his new roadmap, Akeroyd will likely be looking for a new talent to take over the creative helm of Burberry. According to sources, the brand has put out feelers to a number of prominent British designers in recent months.

As reported, Lee helped to revive Bottega Veneta, turning it into a hot ticket and a trend-setting label, and injecting a new and youthful spirit to the collections.

He delivered top-selling accessories, including the Pouch bag, and Cassette bag and the Lido sandals. 

While sources said that Lee was shown the door following a string of complaints by Bottega Veneta staff, Kering described his departure as a joint decision. Since then, speculation has been rife about Lee’s next move.

Burberry Talking to Designers Including Daniel

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Burberry Talking to Designers Including Daniel

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Burberry Talking to Designers Including Daniel

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Burberry Talking to Designers Including Daniel

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Burberry Talking to Designers Including Daniel

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Burberry Talking to Designers Including Daniel

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Burberry Talking to Designers Including Daniel

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Burberry Talking to Designers Including Daniel

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Burberry Talking to Designers Including Daniel

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Burberry Talking to Designers Including Daniel

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Burberry Talking to Designers Including Daniel

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Burberry Talking to Designers Including Daniel

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Burberry Talking to Designers Including Daniel

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Burberry Talking to Designers Including Daniel

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Burberry Talking to Designers Including Daniel

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Burberry Talking to Designers Including Daniel

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Burberry Talking to Designers Including Daniel

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Burberry Talking to Designers Including Daniel

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Burberry Talking to Designers Including Daniel

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Burberry Talking to Designers Including Daniel

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Burberry Talking to Designers Including Daniel

Hot Summer Bags

Burberry Talking to Designers Including Daniel

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Burberry Talking to Designers Including Daniel

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Burberry Talking to Designers Including Daniel

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Burberry Talking to Designers Including Daniel

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Burberry Talking to Designers Including Daniel

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Burberry Talking to Designers Including Daniel

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Burberry Talking to Designers Including Daniel

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Burberry Talking to Designers Including Daniel

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Burberry Talking to Designers Including Daniel

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Burberry Talking to Designers Including Daniel

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Burberry Talking to Designers Including Daniel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Burberry Talking to Designers Including Daniel

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Burberry Talking to Designers Including Daniel

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Burberry Talking to Designers Including Daniel

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Burberry Talking to Designers Including Daniel

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Burberry Talking to Designers Including Daniel

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Burberry Talking to Designers Including Daniel

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Burberry Talking to Designers Including Daniel

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Burberry Talking to Designers Including Daniel

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Burberry Talking to Designers Including Daniel

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Burberry Talking to Designers Including Daniel

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Burberry Talking to Designers Including Daniel

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Burberry Talking to Designers Including Daniel

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Burberry Talking to Designers Including Daniel

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Burberry Talking to Designers Including Daniel

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Burberry Talking to Designers Including Daniel

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad