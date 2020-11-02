LONDON — Burberry is throwing its support behind youths on both sides of the Atlantic, and enlisting the outspoken soccer player and anti-child poverty advocate Marcus Rashford in its efforts.

Rashford, the lead striker for Manchester United, has long raised money to fight child food poverty, and successfully lobbied the British government to provide children with free meals during periods when they are not in school.

Burberry has teamed with Rashford to help charities that support young people in the U.K. and across the world. In the U.K., the company said it continues to provide donations to FareShare, which will fund hundreds of thousands of meals to be distributed across 11,000 charities and community groups.

In the summer of 2020, having raised 20 million pounds in financial and food donations for FareShare, Rashford campaigned for the extension of the holiday food provision to support 1.3 million vulnerable children affected by the global pandemic. The campaign was driven via an open letter to all members of Parliament in the U.K., and touched on his own experience of child food poverty.

Burberry has also pledged to support U.K. youth organizations in Manchester, London and charities globally. The programs go beyond providing free meals, and range from education to supporting young creatives and artists, and helping entrepreneurs.

In London, Burberry said it is working with London Youth, which supports a network of more than 600 community organizations. Burberry is helping with grants to youth centers in some of the British capital’s most deprived communities.

The company is also contributing to Wide Rainbow, a nonprofit based in New York City that provides access to the arts and arts education in neighborhoods across the U.S. that have little to no resources. The donation will provide art supplies, food deliveries and music education to young people in these communities and fund the creation of art murals to invigorate schools and shelters in New York and Los Angeles.

In addition, Burberry is teaming with the International Youth Foundation to contribute to the Global Youth Resiliency Fund. This will enable young entrepreneurs and community leaders, especially in Asia, to develop solutions to challenges including closing nutrition gaps and unlocking access to livelihoods.