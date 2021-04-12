LONDON — In the wake of the death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, Burberry has postponed its women’s fall 2021 presentation, which had been due to take place on Wednesday.

The company which holds Royal Warrants from Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles, will confirm a new date in due course. It will most likely be at some point after the duke’s funeral, which is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor.

Burberry was planning to stage a stand-alone digital presentation of its women’s fall 2021 collection. Similar to the men’s presentation in February, the show was to be broadcast on the brand’s website, with no live audience present.

In 1990, Burberry was granted a Royal Warrant by Prince Charles as an Outfitter. In 1955, Queen Elizabeth granted Burberry a Royal Warrant as a Weatherproofer.

Royal warrants have existed for centuries, and are given by the monarch, and other royals, to tradespeople that supply goods or services. Current warrant holders include brands ranging from Asprey, Cartier, Hunter Boots and Barbour to Cadbury, Coca-Cola and Fortnum & Mason. The Duke of Edinburgh had granted 35 warrants to various companies.

The U.K. is in a period of national mourning following the death of the duke on April 9, at the age of 99. Union flags are flying at half-mast, and campaigning for local elections has also been suspended temporarily.

Burberry isn’t the only retailer, or organization, to pay tribute to the late royal. John Lewis and Waitrose stores have put portraits of the duke in their windows, while organizations such as the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, also remembered the duke, who’d served as its president, at the annual awards ceremony on Sunday night.

On Monday, Princes William and Harry made separate statements paying tribute to their late grandfather.

William said he feels “lucky to have had…his enduring presence well into my own adult life — both through good times and the hardest days. I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her.”

He called the duke “an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine (the Duchess of Cambridge) and I will continue to do what he would have wanted, and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.”

In a separate statement, Prince Harry called his grandfather “a man of service, honor, and great humor,” adding that he was also “master of the barbecue, legend of banter and cheeky right ’til the end.”