LONDON — Burberry has lined up art and tech partners to bring its spring/summer 2021 show to life on Thursday, the eve of London Fashion Week.

Set in the British outdoors, the Burberry spring/summer 2021 collection, will be livestreamed on the LFW and Burberry digital channels. For the first time at Burberry, Tisci has invited an artist to collaborate and teamed with the Anne Imhof, the German performance artist and painter.

According to the brand, they have brought together fashion and art, examining “tensions” at the intersections of the natural and the man-made; the real and the unreal.

Burberry also plans to partner with the video streaming service Twitch on the digital aspect of the show. The brand will use a functionality that will allow Burberry to livestream the show from different perspectives together in one window.

The aim is to provide “multiple perspectives” of the show simultaneously and for guests to converse through Twitch’s chat function, in what is meant to be an inclusive experience. Twitch began as an online gaming company, and now features content spanning a broad spectrum, including music and art.