Burberry to Stage Fall 2022 Runway Show Live, in London, on March 11

LONDON — Burberry is returning to the live catwalk show format with a fall 2022 show slated to take place on March 11 in London.

The London event will be the brand’s first runway show in front of a live audience in two years.

The show, in Burberry’s hometown, is not part of any official schedule, and will take place three days after Paris Fashion Week ends on March 8.

The brand said it would release more details in the next weeks.

During lockdown, Burberry experimented with a variety of formats: It livestreamed a show from an outdoor location, with no audience present and filmed shows from its Regent Street store accompanied by digital events and performances.

For spring 2022, the brand filmed a runway presentation in an undisclosed location, and aired it between the end of Milan Fashion Week, and the start of Paris Fashion Week last September.

At the time, Riccardo Tisci, Burberry’s chief creative officer, said he planned to return to live events soon.

Tisci’s first lockdown show, for spring 2021, was livestreamed with no audience. It took place at Black Park in Buckinghamshire, an hour’s drive from London.

The collection was bright and bold, taking inspiration not from the woods, but from the sea. “A love affair between a mermaid and a shark, set against the ocean, then brought to land,” was how Tisci described it.

The show also featured a performance created by the German artist Anne Imhof, which took place in a circular area surrounded by models.

It had a cult-like feel with dancers, dressed in simple white Burberry tops and trousers, in a thrall to the live musicians on stage, or slowly carrying fellow members of the troupe on their shoulders.

Imhof’s long-term collaborator, fellow artist and musician Eliza Douglas, performed.

For fall 2021, Tisci staged another digital runway event. Before the show, he screened a short documentary by filmmaker Marc Isaacs highlighting a variety of women talking about power, femininity and their hopes for the future.

A few minutes later, Tisci’s pal, the British musician Blane Muise, known as Shygirl, opened the presentation in a blaze of light as she recited an ode to nature, creation and eternity.

In the liner notes, Tisci paid homage to his mother as an “incredible force of nature” who raised him and his eight sisters alone “with unfaltering purpose and pride.”