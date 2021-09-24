×
Burberry Will Stage Digital Show for Women’s Spring 2022

The Burberry show will take place on Monday, Sept. 27, at 1:00 p.m. British time.

Burberry Men’s Spring 2022
Burberry Men’s Spring 2022 Courtesy of Burberry

LONDON – Burberry is going off-calendar this season with plans to show its spring 2022 women’s collection digitally on Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. British time.

The company has not disclosed the details of its digital presentation, or where it was filmed. The show will take place after Milan fashion week wraps, and as the Paris collections begin. Paris runs from Sept. 27 until Oct. 5.

The company unveiled its men’s spring 2022 collection via a digital show in June. That collection, filled with spare shapes, sleeveless silhouettes and lots of graphic patterns, was a tribute to the outdoors, post-lockdown freedom and a new generation of customers that wants to wear Burberry in the heat — as well as in the cold and rain.

At the time, Burberry’s chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci said he was looking at who’s buying from the brand, and said the new, younger customer is spending on sporty, featherlight hoodie jackets, sneakers, jersey pieces and swimwear. “It’s a playful wardrobe — deconstructed classics for summer.”

Bits of women’s wear appeared in that collection, too, with models dressed in stringy bathing suits, slipdresses and a sequin-covered trench that glittered oasis-like against the sand.

Could those looks be a harbinger of what is to come?

The men’s spring 2022 show was filmed outdoors, which Tisci said was reflective of his mood at the time. “To be in a big open space! To be able to scream! I think a lot of people — and especially teenagers and people in their 20s — are all feeling the same way,” he said. He called the show “Universal Passport.”

Last year, for the fall 2021 women’s collection, Burberry filmed a runway presentation at the brand’s Regent Street flagship. Before that show, he screened a short documentary by filmmaker Marc Isaacs highlighting a variety of women talking about power, femininity and their hopes for the future.

A few minutes later, the British musician Blane Muise, known as Shygirl, opened the presentation in a blaze of light as she recited an ode to nature, creation and eternity.

