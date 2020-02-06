By  on February 6, 2020

SYDNEY — Australia was already impacted by its worst drought on record. But the devastating bushfire season, now compounded by the coronavirus outbreak, has made for a summer horribilis.

According to Australian Bureau of Statistics figures released Thursday, retail turnover for the month of December fell 0.5 percent to 27.77 billion Australian dollars, or $18.74 billion, seasonally adjusted, following a 1 percent gain in November, fueled by Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales promotions.

