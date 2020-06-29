MILAN — The Milano Digital Fashion Week is taking shape.

The Italian Chamber of Fashion released on Monday the schedule for the event, which is slated to run July 14 to 17. At the moment, 37 brands will present their spring 2021 men’s line and men’s and women’s pre-collections, respecting defined time slots. Within each one-hour slot, each label will be free to showcase its preferred format.

All events will be accessible through a digital platform the organization implemented in partnership with Accenture and Microsoft. Contents will remain available until the end of the week to enable users in different time zones to watch the collections.

MSGM will open the event on July 14 at 12 p.m. showing a video directed by Luca Finotti featuring the men’s spring 2021 collection and women’s resort 2021 line. Reached by WWD, Prada said it will opt for an undisclosed digital event launching that day at 2 p.m., followed by Alberta Ferretti presenting the women’s pre-collection through a video that is said to be a tribute to Italy and its beauty.

On the inaugural day, Plan C will also release a clip revealing Carolina Castiglioni’s creative process behind the design of the spring 2021 collection conceived during her lockdown in Engadin, Switzerland.

As reported, Etro will host a coed runway show to present its men’s spring 2021 and women’s resort 2021 collections on July 15 at 10 a.m. at Milan’s Four Seasons Hotel. Sunnei will launch a special project with a video, while Dolce & Gabbana — which made its return to Camera della Moda after more than two decades — will close the day with a physical show at 5:30 p.m. at the Humanitas Hospital’s University Campus.

Ermanno Scervino, Salvatore Ferragamo, Tod’s and Dsquared2 will be among the labels showcasing projects on July 16. That day, Philosophy by Lorenzo Serafini will also unveil its resort 2021 collection via a short film set in the countryside of the Lombardy region, between Bergamo and Brescia, with the goal to draw attention and spotlight the natural beauty of one of the areas most affected by the COVID-19 outbreak in Italy.

Gucci, Ermenegildo Zegna and Missoni will close the digital event on Friday, July 17. As reported, the Ermenegildo Zegna brand will opt for a “phygital” format that will be unveiled at 3 p.m. that day.

“The Digital Fashion Week was born as a response to social distancing and travel limitations imposed by the health emergency but we also want it to be a dynamic solution to the complexity of the present, a functional and creative tool designed to stand alone or to support the physical fashion calendar when we will be able to resume physical events, which remain essential to promote the Made in Italy and the value of its manufacturing prowess,” said Carlo Capasa, president of Camera della Moda.

Capasa said the organization was a precursor in terms of digitalizing the fashion week with the “China We Are With You” project launched in February to create a bridge with Chinese designers and operators that couldn’t attend the Milanese shows at the time. “Empowered by that initiative, we are presenting a revolutionary project for its ability to open up to a new audience that is part of the fashion community: A demographic of final customers that flank professionals and that are often very young, who consume fashion via images and to whom [Camera della Moda] assumes the role of “fashion translator” of the hybrid language of society and creativity.”

In addition to brands’ contents, the digital platform will offer thematic virtual rooms developed under the art direction of Luca Stoppini, Vogue Italia’s former art director. The rooms will be curated by industry personalities who will be invited to independently select culturally relevant contents, linked to topics ranging from sustainability and the connection between craftsmanship and technological innovation to inclusiveness and diversity.

American journalist Alan Friedman will also spearhead an institutional room where he will dialogue with leading political, business and entrepreneurial minds.

The platform will additionally feature two sections dedicated to emerging talents, including “International Hub Market” scouting international designers and the “Together for Tomorrow” area, called after the namesake project launched in collaboration with Camera Moda Fashion Trust that intends to support a new generation of designers during this complex economic situation.

A separate area will showcase mono- and multibrand showrooms, which will be able to independently choose whether to give access to their collections to the public or only to the industry’s operators.