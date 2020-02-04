By  on February 4, 2020

MILAN —  It’s the talk of the month, generating worry, dread and sometimes hysteria, often fomented by fake news.

As the coronavirus has spread beyond the borders of China, European industries and entrepreneurs have been weighing in on the possible consequences of this new crisis, not only health-wise but also in terms of the economic impact.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers