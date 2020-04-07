Camila Coelho’s eponymous clothing brand is introducing a swimwear line.

The superinfluencer’s label launched with Revolve in June 2019, quickly becoming one of the e-tailer’s “top launches ever in the history of the company,” said Raissa Gerona, Revolve’s chief brand officer.

Coelho’s swim category was prepped to launch with Revolve last month, but due to the coronavirus, Coelho postponed the launch and its accompanying event. On April 8, the Camila Coelho Swim Collection debuts on Revolve’s web site, where swim is a top-performing category.

“As a Brazilian, a Latina, growing up in a tropical country, swim has such a special place in my heart,” Coelho said. “I have the best memories in swim — it’s a place that relaxes me so much. When I created my brand, I thought of it immediately. After we launched the collection, I threw out the idea, and my team loved it.”

Coelho’s initial launch with Revolve marked the beginning of the e-tailer’s investment in influencer-led brands. In addition to the Camila Coelho Collection, Revolve also carries Danielle Bernstein’s label WeWoreWhat and Aimee Song’s eponymous line.

“It’s a huge responsibility and an honor to be able to invest in a brand where the partner is equally invested and understands the metrics and the work that has to be done to make it a big success,” Gerona said. “Camila just gets it. She understands the business side of it, the work and the time that needs to happen in order for the brand to be a success.”

The Camila Coelho Swim Collection debuts with 16 pieces, spanning bikinis, one-pieces and a coverup. Coelho, known for wearing vibrant hues and prints that harken back to her Brazilian roots, opted instead for neutral tones — beige, black, white — and periwinkle for her swim launch. New styles will release on a monthly. basis

“You will definitely see more color and prints toward summer,” Coelho said.

Despite cutting back the number of shows she attended during February fashion month, Coelho was the top influencer at Paris Fashion Week, where she generated $2 million in Media Impact Value, according to Launchmetrics data.

She has nearly 9 million followers on Instagram, and her label has amassed more than 375,000 followers of its own. Coelho often promotes the brand on her page, generating a direct lift in sales and visits to Revolve’s web site, according to Gerona.

Some influencers and their agencies have taken caution in navigating the unprecedented impact of the coronavirus, and those who have their own brands are leaning into them now more than ever. Coelho opted to delay the launch of her swimwear line, as “mid-March did not feel like the right time to promote anything other than staying safe at home and working alongside organizations doing vital work like the UN, Feeding America and Baby2Baby,” she said.

“As we stay home but look to a brighter future, my hope is that my Camila Coelho Swim Collection can serve as optimistic hope — that when this is all over with, we can once again go out to our pools and beaches, and enjoy the amazing outdoors and nature with our loved ones like never before,” Coelho said.

