Camila Coelho is taking her power to influence to the next level.

The fashion influencer, who attended the Met Gala for the first time this year, is readying her own eponymous fashion label. The Camila Coelho Collection is the result of a year’s worth of sketching, designing and redesigning, and leverages valuable feedback and data from Coelho’s following — 7.9 million on Instagram and a cumulative 4.6 million YouTube subscribers across her two channels.

“I work with so many brands and I work with so many designers, it’s also something that my followers want,” said Coelho. “For years, they’ve asked me, ‘You should do your own brand. We love your style, we love what you wear and we’d love to wear something that’s yours, that you created.’ That gave me an incentive for doing it.”

The Camila Coelho Collection debuts with a whopping 70 pieces, prices of which range from $88 to $398. The line is inspired by Coelho’s Brazilian roots, incorporating strong sleeves, floral prints, tropical prints and linens. Future drops will consist of about 40 pieces each and will be released on a monthly basis.

Coelho found an exclusive retail partner in Revolve, with whom she’s been working for about four years. The partnership will remain exclusive through 2021.

“Influencer marketing is at the core of our overall brand marketing strategy,” said Raissa Gerona, Revolve’s chief brand officer. “It’s so important for us to continually build new relationships, nurture existing relationships and ultimately figure out how we can support one another in building our businesses together. Being able to partner with a global fashion influencer and successful female entrepreneur like Camila to promote our lifestyle and offer our consumers a collection designed by Camila herself is a privilege and a large reason we continue to grow within the influencer marketing space.”

Later this summer, Coelho will make the collection available on her web site. Through her own direct-to-consumer platform, Coelho will be able to ship the collection worldwide. She will promote the pieces on the label’s own feed, @CamilaCoelhoCollection, as well as her own.

“Having Revolve as a partner is amazing because they already do so well with their e-commerce, but I feel very confident, as well, selling it on our own web site,” said Coelho. “We have an engaging following in the audience. It is a big responsibility. It’s nerve-racking, but it feels right.”

Over the past few years, Coelho has established herself as a superinfluencer with staying power. In 2018, she teamed with Lancôme for the company’s first influencer product collaboration. She has been named one of the fastest-growing beauty influencers in America and continues to be a top social media presence during fashion week.

She previously collaborated with Brazilian designer Carol Bassi on a 30-piece line of leather and faux fur items. The line was originally available exclusively in Brazil, according to Coelho, but became available worldwide when it outperformed expectations.

“When I do a collaboration, if it’s beauty or fashion, I like to be 100 percent involved on each product we’re creating because I want it to be very me,” said Coelho. “My followers will also know that it is me. [The Carol Bassi collaboration] gave me a great experience to do that. Although it is very small and different from now, it gave me more excitement to do my own thing, for sure.”

The Camila Coelho Collection caters to a diverse set of women, which Coelho said is reflective of her home country of Brazil. It is also reflective of Coelho’s diverse social media following. Across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, her demographic is 54 percent Caucasian, 28 percent Hispanic, 7 percent Asian and 5 percent Black. It is 85 percent female and 15 percent male.

“Brazil is such a diverse country,” said Coelho. “When I think of my collection, I think of a diverse woman. What will make me so happy is to see women of different backgrounds, different tastes and different, unique girls. That’s what will make me so happy, to scroll down and see all of these different beautiful women wearing my clothes.”

