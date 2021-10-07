×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: October 7, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Buyers Hail Strong Paris Collections as the Simpsons Steal the Show

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Gosling Signs First Ambassadorship — With Tag Heuer

Business

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter Despite Pandemic Woes

Canada’s Kanuk Preps for U.S. Launch, Global Expansion

The Montreal-based outerwear brand will open a New York store in November, its first outside of Quebec.

By
Constance Droganes
Plus Icon
A renderings of Kanuk's new New
A renderings of Kanuk's new New York store. Courtesy of Atelier Barda

TORONTO Since beginning in Montreal in 1970, winter coat maker Kanuk has become one of Canada’s most preferred outerwear brands — yet “it is virtually unknown for the U.S. consumer,” said chief creative officer Annie Horth.

That, however, is all about to change as Kanuk heads to New York in November with its first stand-alone boutique outside of Quebec in the heart of SoHo.

“We’ve been eyeballing different markets for the last few years. But when Kanuk turned 50 last year, we knew it was time to move out of Quebec and to New York, where it is an international window for our company,” president Richard Laniel told WWD.

The store emphasizes the brand’s heritage and evolution and was created in collaboration with architectural studio Atelier Barda, James Clotfelter Lighting Design and New York-based Derek Porter studio.

Related Galleries

Indeed, as SoHo shoppers will see, what began as an experiment for Montreal’s Louis Grenier to create the perfect protective cold weather garment and morphed into classic luxury streetwear will be highlighted in a white-domed space that will give the illusion of Kanuk’s coats floating about the perimeter thanks to novel lighting.

“The environment is utopian yet nostalgic,” said Horth. “This aligns with our values in that each piece is timeless due to its quality and durability while still being modern and edgy.”

That mix is hard to miss in the exclusive styles offered at the store, such as a puffer in micro-floral print, said Horth, as well as the introduction of new tech fabrics to Kanuk staples like the Cavale.

As for other new entries, “I love the Gustav, a military-inspired parka in shape memory fabric with classic aviator bomber details. It’s ultra-warm and incredibly light. It’s a knockout,” said Horth, the fashion and creative director at Elle Canada and Elle Quebec.

Other new styles include the extra-light Mayfair for women, a longer, lean-fitted puffer done in a matte, soft-touch fabric, as well as the Brooklyn, a shorter, more cocoon-shaped puffer in rich colors with a shiny nylon surface.

SoHo shoppers can also test Kanuk +0, the brand’s first transitional collection designed for milder fall weather.

“This is midseason streetwear,” said Laniel of the collection, which features two men’s and two women’s outerwear pieces, three unisex styles and select seasonal accessories including an umbrella, cotton beanie, quilted scarf and technical utility bag. Kanuk +0 starts at $500. “Prices go up to $1,500 to $2,000 depending on the garment,” said Laniel.

The brand’s unique fabric technology is also showcased at the store, including weather-protective synthetic insulators such as Climashield Thermo+ and Climashield Comfort+, plus a natural insulator called ThinDown. Referred to as down fabric, it is the only one of its kind that needs no piercing, is uniform and prevents down escaping from the seams.

Kanuk is now entirely fur-free, which is just one of the brand’s many commitments to function more sustainably. Fifty percent of its current collections are made with recycled fabrics — a figure that will increase annually, according to Horth, so that in the near future every item produced will be made with recycled or organic materials.

In addition, Kanuk uses 100 percent renewable hydro-electricity to power its head office and factories and aims to be 100 percent carbon neutral by 2025, Horth, added.

“Educating New Yorkers about this brand, the down it sources, its sustainability and craftsmanship is our priority,” said Laniel, whose brand, which has significant sales in South Korea, has recently garnered interest from major retailers such as Ssense, United Arrows and Holt Renfrew as the luxury outerwear market continues to boom with the likes of Moncler, Canada Goose and Moose Knuckles.

“More store launches will come,” he said, adding that Kanuk’s next opening set for 2022 “will be international.”

Canada's Kanuk Set to Open New

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Canada's Kanuk Set to Open New

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Canada's Kanuk Set to Open New

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Canada's Kanuk Set to Open New

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Canada's Kanuk Set to Open New

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Canada's Kanuk Set to Open New

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Canada's Kanuk Set to Open New

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Canada's Kanuk Set to Open New

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Canada's Kanuk Set to Open New

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Canada's Kanuk Set to Open New

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Canada's Kanuk Set to Open New

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Canada's Kanuk Set to Open New

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Canada's Kanuk Set to Open New

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Canada's Kanuk Set to Open New

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Canada's Kanuk Set to Open New

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Canada's Kanuk Set to Open New

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Canada's Kanuk Set to Open New

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Canada's Kanuk Set to Open New

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Canada's Kanuk Set to Open New

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Canada's Kanuk Set to Open New

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Canada's Kanuk Set to Open New

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Canada's Kanuk Set to Open New

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Canada's Kanuk Set to Open New

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Canada's Kanuk Set to Open New

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Canada's Kanuk Set to Open New

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Canada's Kanuk Set to Open New

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Canada's Kanuk Set to Open New

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Canada's Kanuk Set to Open New

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Canada's Kanuk Set to Open New

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Canada's Kanuk Set to Open New

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Canada's Kanuk Set to Open New

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Canada's Kanuk Set to Open New

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Canada's Kanuk Set to Open New

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Canada's Kanuk Set to Open New

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Canada's Kanuk Set to Open New

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Canada's Kanuk Set to Open New

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Canada's Kanuk Set to Open New

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad