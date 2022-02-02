Candice Swanepoel Fronts DL1961 Sustainable Denim Capsule With Recover

LONDON – Candice Swanepoel, the model, philanthropist and founder of eco-lifestyle brand Tropic of C, is the face of a new eco-friendly denim collection, with a campaign set to debut on Feb. 2.

She’s wearing pieces from a five-piece capsule collection by DL1961, which has partnered with Recover on a sustainability initiative to create “the first high-performance circular jean.”

Recover is a material sciences company and producer of post-consumer waste cotton fiber.

Using recycled water and solar energy, the company breaks down old clothing and weaves it with eco-friendly tech fibers such as Tencel or Reprive (recycled polyester stretch fiber).

Candice Swanepoel is the face of a new campaign for DL1961, which is working with Recover fibers. Courtesy image

“As a CEO and founder of her own fashion brand, Candice understands the importance of sustainable fashion. Her passion for the planet and aptitude to affect change make her the perfect partner for this collection,” said Sarah Ahmed, co-founder and chief creative officer of DL1961.

DL1961, which is based in New York, is known for its vertically integrated, sustainable manufacturing and green textiles. According to the company, every pair of DL1961 jeans is tracked by the Environmental Impact Measurement (EIM) software by Jeanologia, and made using eco-fibers, optimized water, energy and resource-saving technologies.

The company said the average pair of DL1961 jeans uses less than 10 gallons of water during production compared with standard jeans, which use 1,500 gallons of water to produce. The company said it uses botanic fibers, organic and certified cotton, clean dyes and energy-efficient machinery to preserve resources.

As a result of the Recover partnership, DL1961 also houses one of the world’s largest textile recycling plants, which takes excess goods from around the world, breaks them down and turns them into new, high-tech fibers.

DL1961 said Recover’s textiles “beat virgin equivalent fibers, conventional cotton and organic cotton across 5 impact categories: global warming potential; eutrophication (the mineral and nutrient enrichment of bodies of water); water scarcity, fossil fuel depletion; and chemistry.

DL1961 Recover styles range in size from 23 to 34, with prices running from $199 to $209.