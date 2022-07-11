×
Carrie Johnson’s Shattered Dreams of Becoming the First Wife of Sustainability

She has tactically associated herself with a cause that’s central to the conversations being had across all different sectors and industries.

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - JUNE 26: British
Carrie Johnson in a white two-piece suit from The Deck that typically costs around 2,500 pounds. Getty Images

LONDON — Carrie Johnson might be packing up, but she’s taking the cause of sustainability with her.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged 80 million pounds in green funding toward the fashion industry in June before announcing his resignation from 10 Downing Street earlier this week.

For Johnson, the influence of sustainability traces back to his wife Carrie, the first wife of all things green.

The political and climate activist married Johnson in May 2021 in a rented dress from Greek luxury designer Christos Costarellos via leading fashion rental platform My Wardrobe HQ.

A week after her intimate lockdown wedding, Carrie cemented what she wanted to be remembered for while residing at Number 10 by attending the 47th G7 Summit in exclusively rented pieces.

She made her debut in a bright pink voluminous Roksanda dress that was later followed by a floral print number from the Vampire’s Wife, both from Hurr Collective. A turmeric hued button-down Alice Early dress from My Wardrobe HQ was also part of Carrie’s G7 wardrobe. 

Carrie has tactically associated herself with a cause that’s central to the conversations being had across all different sectors and industries — one that allows her to play the court by cherry picking what suits her values in that moment.

Previous first wives have played a similar role to what’s expected of the British royal family — to try and be one with the people. 

When David Cameron became prime minister in 2010, his wife Samantha left her post as creative director of Smythson to focus on life inside Number 10. 

In an interview with The Sunday Morning Herald, she said: “There was definitely a level of paranoia in Downing Street about that kind of thing [speaking publicly], and it wasn’t my place to become the news.”

Once the Camerons left Downing Street, Samantha launched her label Cefinn in 2017 for working women.

Carrie swept in for green credentials early on. In her first public speech at the Birdfair in 2019, she said: “I’m far from perfect, but I try to remember to take a canvas bag to the supermarket, take my reusable bottle rather than buy plastic, and tonight I’m wearing a sustainable dress.”

In her short-lived tenure as first wife, Carrie has been more consistent in following through with her sustainable goals. 

However, for her last hurrah at the 48th G7 summit, she went for a white two-piece suit from The Deck that typically costs around 2,500 pounds.

