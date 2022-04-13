Casablanca Creates Exclusive Coachella Collection for Maxfield L.A.

The Coachella collaborations keep on coming.

Luxury label Casablanca is bringing the beauty of the Palm Springs, Calif., desert to Maxfield L.A. with an exclusive 51-piece men’s and women’s collection and a takeover of the retailer’s gallery space across the street.

Designer Charaf Tajer’s distinctive printed silk sets, warm weather knits, bikinis, beach towels and bucket hats, $185 to $1,550, are displayed in a flowering landscape of palms and cacti, with a pastel palette referencing the 1980s Memphis movement and archways nodding to his Moroccan roots.

Casablanca x Maxfield Courtesy/Ciesay

“Maxfield has been supporting me since the beginning,” said Tajer, who had his first Coachella pop-up at the store in April 2019, just six months after he launched his menswear brand in Paris. “California is so positive and colorful, it’s always an inspiration to me. This is a kind of cruise collection, you could put it that way,” added the designer, who is a Coachella Music & Arts Festival regular.

“We did his very first installation and that’s where those sets were born,” said Sarah Stewart, Maxfield’s buying director, of the casual silk shirt and shorts uniform. “We had a nice little business going with those even pre-COVID-19 and when COVID-19 hit it was perfect.”

Titled “Desert Phantastica,” the installation will be up through May 9.

It’s not the only project the designer has while he’s visiting L.A. this month. He has also collaborated with haute health food store Erewhon Market on a limited-edition dragon fruit, coconut and strawberry juice named Alaya after his newborn son.

Packaged in a Casablanca glass bottle with a matching tote bag available for purchase, it marks the first time the celebrity haunt has partnered with a fashion brand. “I call it the healthy nightclub. “I do all my meetings there, I see everyone there, the quality of food is amazing and it’s so progressive,” Tajer said.

