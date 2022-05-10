Bagutta to Relaunch Under Partnership With Castor Fashion

MILAN — Italian shirt specialist Bagutta is to be revamped with a little help from manufacturing company Castor Fashion.

According to a statement released on Tuesday, the two parties have inked a three-year partnership for “strategic consultancy” aimed at consolidating its business in Italy and propel its international expansion.

As part of the relaunch, Castor Fashion has started to support the brand’s restructuring, which included the appointment of designer Albino D’Amato to oversee the style direction.

D’Amato — who is the founder of the A.Teodoro brand and formerly served as design director at Vionnet and also worked for brands of the likes of Emanuel Ungaro, Guy Laroche, Louis Vuitton, Karl Lagerfeld and Trussardi — has already started to retool Bagutta’s designs. His first efforts for the brand will debut with the spring 2023 collection to be presented during Pitti Uomo next month.

“Our goal is to take Bagutta back at the center of the fashion stage because behind the brand there’s a beautiful story of Italian entrepreneurship that must be protected and enhanced. In such a difficult moment on a global scale, we believe it is a duty for our industry to create a unified front and put one’s own experience at disposal of those who made the Made in Italy great,” said Castor Fashion’s founder Angela Picozzi.

“In a very difficult global context, we need to look ahead and seize the opportunities that the markets offer us,” echoed Antonio Gavazzeni, who with his cousin Andrea is part of the third generation at the helm of the family-run shirt brand.

The revamp outlined by Castor Fashion will include the implementation of a new approach to communication, both online and offline, in addition to strategies to better expand in different markets, starting with the U.S.

Founded in 2003, Castor Fashion is a leading manufacturing company that currently develops prototypes and production for luxury labels including Chanel Group, Giambattista Valli, Thom Browne, Proenza Schouler, and Jean Paul Gaultier, in addition to operating its in-house brand Mantù.